Waterfront properties may need to add signage visible from the water

Under a new ordinance, waterfront properties in Key Biscayne may be required to have numerical address signs that are visible day or night from the water for more timely assistance from the Key Biscayne Marine Patrol.

The patrol responded to 22 such calls in 2019, according to an Aug. 11 announcement from Police Chief Charles Press on the village web site.

Press stressed in an Aug. 4 letter that, without such signs in a visible location, it is difficult for officers in Marine Patrol to locate the person or property needing assistance because they do not have a point of reference.

The announcement included a link to an ordinance amending Section 30-192 “Required Signs” of the Village Code of Ordinances, which passed on first reading with the caveat that the village seek input from the potentially affected homeowners before the second and final reading.

The ordinance would require signage on any waterfront building, and based on the size of the building or single family residence, would require numbers varying from 4-10 inches in height to be visible by flashlight or spotlight at night, and plainly visible during the daytime hours.