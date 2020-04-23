Waterkeepers holds Earth Day event to celebrate conservation efforts

Miami Waterkeeper was among the supporters of Florida’s waters participating in an interactive Earth Day Salute Wednesday broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live.

April 22 was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This event was put on by Calusa Waterkeepers, which is dedicated to “protect and restore the Caloosahatchee River from Lake Okeechobee to the coastal waters.”

Representing Miami Waterkeeper was general counsel Kelly Cox.

“Fifty years ago today the modern environmental movement began. People like you, me and the other waterkeepers on this call showed up, spoke out and catalyzed change in their environments in their communities,” said Cox. “Our air, our wildlife, our wilderness and our water are better for it. Your involvement and support makes our work at Waterkeepers Florida and Miami Waterkeepers possible.”

Waterkeeper organizations advocate for drinkable, fishable and swimmable water throughout the region. They conduct monitoring and testing of local waterways, along with advocacy, outreach and public education efforts.

Also on the event were: Lisa Rinaman, St. Johns Riverkeeper; KC Schulberg, Calusa Waterkeeper; Harrison Langley, Collier County Waterkeeper; Mike Conner, Indian River Waterkeeper; Reinaldo Diaz, Lake Worth Waterkeeper; Jen Lomberk, Matanzas Waterkeeper; Anna Laws, St. Marys Riverkeeper; Justin Bloom, Suncoast Waterkeeper; John Quarterman, Suwannee Riverkeeper; and Georgia Ackerman, Apalachicola Riverkeeper.