Dear Editor:

While I understand that the police in Key Biscayne have adhered to their protocols, there is a bigger issue at hand. The injustice that gives rise to protest is not exclusive to the continuous police killings but within housing and school choices, social and professional endeavors, to the passing microagressions that happen at restaurants, malls, cafes, parks, concerts and dinner parties.

We can no longer ignore the injustices that affect Black Americans on a daily basis. We must remember that America was founded by White people for White people. Although many of the residents of Key Biscayne share the Latino identity and face societal discrimination because of their nationality, it would be remiss to not quality White-passing Latinos as perpetrators and enforcers of the white supremacy that benefits their very existence.

Racism is not as visible living in a community made up of 96.51% White residents (American born or otherwise). It does not mean it is not an issue. To protest in a proper venue would mean a venue in which the issue of racism still exists. It is prevalent in all communities across the US and Key Biscayne is not an exception to the rule.

As Latinos immigrants, we are not new to the issue of anti-blackness sentiment. This has also been engrained in the cultures in countries we have left behind for equal opportunities and yet, we have carried that baggage and brought it with us. Let us not forget the opportunities Black Americans also seek, but unlike them, our Eurocentricity and whiteness affords us different privileges within the socioeconomic latter.

We, as White Americans, invented, built, and profited from racism and it is our responsibility to dismantle it... or at the very least, make a commitment to break the cycle of internalized racism and colorism from our own culture by using our privilege in a more productive way.

What kind of community are our kids growing up in if the existence of racism is only debated rather than acknowledged, defied and, dare I say, eradicated?

Best,

Eli Martin