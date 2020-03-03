Island mourns passing of the Rev. Robert Libby -- beloved Episcopal priest, successful author and Key Biscayne family man

We are sad. Bob Libby -- the Rev. Robert M. G. Libby -- died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

In an email communication, Reverend Susan Bruttell, Rector and Headmaster of St. Christopher’s by the Sea Episcopal Church said:

Dear Sisters and Brothers, It is with profound sadness I share with you that beloved husband, friend, faithful priest and longtime parishioner, Reverend Robert Libby, died early today. Fr. Bob’s keen intelligence, quick wit and loving spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Father Libby was a contributing writer to Islander News, and his last published article on racism offered strong indication of the type of man he was.

“I will miss my interactions with Father Libby, said Islander News Publisher Justo Rey. “His wit, and humor always brighten my day, no matter how busy we were.”

By way of an obituary, we received a message from Dr. Clint Bush, Father Libby’s longtime friend and fellow Rotarian, and his spouse, Lynne. It reflects details of his life, also found on the Author Bio page in Bob’s most recent book:

Father Robert Libby was a retired Episcopal priest, the author of six published books, an award-winning international religious journalist, co-host of a TV talk show, and a communications executive. His books include “The Forgiveness Book,” “Grace Happens,” “Coming to Faith,” “Words…Words…Words,” “What If It’s True,” and a coming- of-age novel, “A Summer Remembered.”

Born on Long Island, NY, he was educated at Georgia Tech and Emory University, and earned two graduate degrees from the School of Theology at the University of the South. Between college and theological school, he served as an officer in the US Marine Corps. In mid-career he held the position of director of radio and television on the national staff of the Episcopal Church in New York. His parish ministry has included congregations in Florida, the Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, and Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Parish and Montessori School on Key Biscayne, Florida.

In retirement he has been chaplain on the Queen Elizabeth 2, a guest preacher at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, a speaker for Food for the Poor, and interim dean of Trinity Cathedral in Miami.

Father Libby is survived by his artist wife, Lynne. They have five children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 95 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Fl, 33073-3602.