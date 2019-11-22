Want to fill your Pre-Thanksgiving weekend with some family-friendly activity? Here are 12 ideas for you to choose. Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving.

Friday, November 22

eXpats Club's El Rastrillo 305

6 p.m. to Midnight, Friday. El Rastrillo 305 is a Miami 2.0 version of the traditional “Rastro” of Madrid, the most popular open-air flea market and part of the cultural heritage of the city of Madrid. El Rastrillo 305 brings the Spanish festivity to Key Biscayne / Miami to create a unique experience where culture, tradition and social change come all together in a night to remember. Tickets, Adults $15 / Children $5. Key Biscayne Beach Club. 685 Ocean Drive, KB. For more information, click here.

Miami Book Fair Street Fair, last weekend

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24. The fair offers multiple events during the weekend. FREE for Miami Dade College students, faculty and staff with valid ID. For the list of all the events and schedule, download the entire Miami Book Fair booklet by clicking here

Barnacle Free Movies in the Park-Alice in Wonderland (1951)

8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring a picnic, blanket and lawn chairs for a wonderful pre-holiday family outdoor movie showing presented by the Coconut Grove BID. Event is free. The Barnacle historic State park, 3485 main Highway, Coconut Grove. For more information click here.

Saturday, November 23

Triathlon for Kids & Teens

9.30 a.m. Saturday. At Tri4Kidz, kids grow as individual athletes and as members of a team, mastering new skills and discovering their athletic talents, through fun, challenging workouts. This program is designed for youth of all abilities from the ages of 6 to 17 (beginner to emerging youth-elite athlete). REQUIREMENTS: Swim 25 yards using the freestyle stroke, ride a bike without training wheels, run for 10 minutes continuously. Must sign a waiver when registering. New participants MUST be evaluated prior to registering. For more information click here. You can also email info@Tri4Kidz.com or call 786-873-1234.

Seagrass Adventure

11 a.m. to 14 p.m. Saturday. Drag a net in the seagrass and who knows what you may come up with. There's sea life of all shapes and sizes living in the seagrass right outside our doors. Your naturalist guide will identify each species, making sure everyone gets a good look-see before gently releasing the catch. These seagrass beds are a rich ecosystem. It's wading fun for the whole family, with netfuls of surprises. $15 per person. MSD Biscayne Nature Center, Crandon Park, KB. You Must Make a Reservation by Calling 305-361-6767 x119

Net Generation Family Fun Day

Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Join in for a fun complimentary tennis experience for the whole family with games, prizes and more! Tennis is more fun and easier than ever! We have lots of fun for all ages and abilities. Light refreshments and prizes are provided. Register Online by clicking here. NO TENNIS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED. Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center in Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 415 Grand Bay, Drive. For more information, contact Dominic Mahboubi at 347-223-6156 or email d.mahboubi@cliffdrysdale.com.

45th Annual Harvest Festival

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Harvest Festival has been a fall tradition for 45 years! Browse through the creations from over 250 Artists and Crafters! The crafts are the highlight, but this family friendly event also boasts Art and Crafts, Free Bounce Houses, Delicious Food, Classic Car Show, Live Entertainment, Model Train Village, Free Petting Farm, Pony and Train Rides, Free Hula Hoop Contest, Cutest Baby Contest, Free Inside Toddler Play Area, Face Painting, Photo Op, Free Rock Painting, Visit With Santa, Free Door Prizes and More! Start your Christmas shopping early. Nationwide professional craftsmen and artists from all over the United States. Unique Personalized Items and Gifts, Custom Home and Holiday Decor, Tutu's, Artwork, Bears, Country, Plants, Delicious Fudge, Gourmet Delights, Orchids, Gift Baskets, Ceramics, Wreaths, Birdbaths, Candles, Primitive, Fused Glass, Quilts, Crochet Items, Floral, Rustic, Baby Items, Flags, Baskets, Cuban Art, Pet Items, Domino Tables, Dolls, Painted Tiles, Folk Art, Dazzling Jewelry, Sports Items, Angels, Fairy and Princess Items, Potpourri, Hairbows, Jams and Jellies, Ornaments, Yard Art, Holiday Candy, Painted Furniture, Teacher Items, Personalized Chalkboards, Toys, Organic Soaps Lotions and Scrubs, Recycled Tire Art, Lighted Prints and More! Mark your calendar to attend this popular event! You are sure to find some unique treasures!! For information, tickets and discount coupons click here or call 386- 860-0092.

Free Family Fest at the Arsht Center

1.30 p.m. Saturday. The Arsht Center’s annual Family Fest series returns with another round of free events and performances by some of Miami’s top artists. The 12th season of Family Fest begins November 23 and continues through May 16, highlighting hip-hop, orchestral music, ballet and Haitian culture. Today’s event is 305 Hip-hop. This celebration of local hip-hop culture features appearances by Flipside Kings, a Miami-based b-boy crew founded in 1994, and Daniel “Krave” Fila, a Miami graffiti artist who will lead interactive workshops on the four elements of hip-hop: DJ’ing, rapping, graffiti painting and break dancing. For more information, click here.

Mind, Body and Music

2 to 6 p.m. Saturday/ Baptist Health is proud to partner with the New World Symphony for a free community-wide celebration of “Mind, Body and Music” on Miami Beach. This engaging, power-packed event activates the Frank Gehry-designed, state-of-the-art campus and SoundScape Park with performances, demonstrations and healthy activities. 500 17 st, Miami Beach. Free with reservations. Click here to reserve.

Free Holiday Symphony Wallcast at SoundScape

7.30 p.m. SOUNDS OF THE SEASON. This festive program celebrating the holiday season offers audience members an opportunity to gather and share music with friends and family. Enjoy selections from a variety of cultural heritages, certain to delight audiences of all ages. WALLCAST® concerts are free. SoundScape Park, Washington Ave. and 17th, Miami Beach. Obtain more information by clicking here.

Sunday, November 24

Santa's Flight Academy at Dolphin Mall

Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Santa’s Flight Academy, a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience that culminates with a special visit with Santa, is happening at Dolphin Mall through December 24. The holiday attraction merges the physical and digital to provide a personalized adventure for every child. Dolphin mall, 11401 NW 12 street, Miami. For more information, click here.

Look! Talk! Create! Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College Free Family Days

1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Held on the last Sunday of every month at the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD MDC), offers free admission and hands-on educational activities to families with children, featuring artist-led workshops, interactive gallery tours and other activities designed for everyone in the family! Family programs are tailored for children ages 5 to 12 and their families or adult companions. MOAD MDC’s Family Days will enhance your experience of the Museum’s current exhibitions, as well as Miami Dade College’s Special Collections Galleries at the Freedom Tower. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. MOAD Museum, 600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. For more information, click here.

