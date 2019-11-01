Here are 11-Kids and family-friendly activities to do this weekend. Enjoy!

Saturday, November 2

American Eagle - Free Kid’s workshop

9 a.m. - Noon. Saturday. Home Depot offers free kids’ workshops. This Saturday kids will be proud to complete this project using everything in the American Eagle kit. They will earn to use a hammer, fine sandpaper, wood glue and a Phillips screwdriver. Assemble the bird’s basic shape and its wings, then add fun stickers. Paint the piece to bring it to life, and then build the base to help your bird stand tall. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. At Coconut Grove Home Depot, 2999 SW 32nd Avenue Miami. Call (305)443-3534 for more information, or to register click here.

KB Fire Department Open House – get your Movember Mustache!

9.30 - 11.30 a.m. Saturday. The Key Biscayne Fire Department will hold an educational open house on Saturday, Nov. 2, to display fire equipment and demonstrate how it is used. Equipment on display includes the hazardous materials (hazmat) truck, the Urban Search and Rescue command trailer, high-water truck, rescue boat and more. Meet firefighters and paramedics, and Sparky the fire dog. Finally, the family-friendly event will feature an opportunity for attendees to receive the mysteriously named “Muvember Mustache.”

Fashion Design and Sewing workshop

9.30 - 11.30 a.m. Saturday. Back to Basics helps children develop their own sense of style by teaching the basics of sewing by hand and with a sewing machine. Students will learn how to design their own clothing and cut fabrics to produce their own unique pieces. Instructors provide children with the ability to be self-sufficient, creative and confident, guiding them through their own individual creative process. All materials and take-home project are included in workshop fee. For more information, contact Monica Garcia Granados at MGarciaGranados@yahoo.com or 305-989-1869. At Key Biscayne Community Center,

Furry Tales at Key Biscayne Public Library

10.30 a.m. - Noon. Saturday. Read your favorite story aloud to a certified therapy dog! Reading to a therapy dog helps improve literacy skills and boost confidence. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library collection. Key Biscayne Library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call (305) 361-6134

FandomFest

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. Join us for an all-day event featuring video gaming, tabletop games, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament finals, a cosplay competition, lively panel sessions and more! Free and open to the public. All ages welcome. Main Library 101 West Flagler St Miami For more information, call 305-375-2665

Miami Dolphins Fantennial Celebration

Noon - 4 p.m. Saturday. In celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, the Miami Dolphins are hosting a Fantennial Celebration at Hard Rock Stadium. The day’s activities will include: Photo ops with the authentic Hall of Fame busts of all 10 Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame inductees, Alumni autographs, Miami Dolphins cheerleader performances, Football-themed kids activities, Food for sale at various food trucks. The event is free but RSVP is required. Click here to rsvp. .

Disney and Pixar's Coco

Shows 2.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. In Concert Live to Film is a family-friendly film with live orchestra concert event featuring Michael Giacchino's beautiful musical score and the 2017 two-time Academy Award-winning film for Best Original Song as well as Best Animated Feature Film. Knight concert Hall. The Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. To purchase tickets, click here.

Sunday, November 3

Japanese festival

10 a.m. - 5 pm. Sunday. Free event. The festival features Japanese entertainment, culture, food and music. Events include demonstration of several disciplines of martial arts, an Ikebana demonstration (flower arrangement), Yoshiko Taiko Dojo Drummers, fashion show and contest. Activities include a children’s corner with authentic Japanese games, origami, calligraphy, and more. Japanese green tea and sweets will be available at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. during the Japanese tea ceremony, which has been celebrated in Miami for more than 20 years. Location, the Ichimura Miami-Japan Gardens, 1101 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island. For more information, click here.

Herald Hunt

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Herald Hunt IS BACK But let’s get one thing straight from the start: The Hunt is NOT a “scavenger hunt,” okay? In a scavenger hunt, you find a key chain with a horseshoe and a four-leaf clover. At the Herald Hunt, you find meaning in the bizarre, sense in the fantastic and answers to the great riddles of life. More likely, you get completely amazed and totally baffled. But you still have a great time, joining thousands of your closest friends in a great outdoor adventure you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Free. Bayfront Park 301 Biscayne Boulevard. To register, click here.

Monday, November 4

Key Rats off Teacher planning

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday. When Key Rats are off from school for teacher planning days and school breaks, they can spend the day having fun in a safe environment. Each full-day program offers a variety of activities, which may include computer lab, movies, arts and crafts, games, sports, swimming, filed trips and much more. Lunch is not included, so please don’t forget to bring your own. Please register in advance to ensure proper staffing and child supervision. KB Community Center

MOMMY & ME WORKSHOPS

10 - 11 a.m. Monday. Join us at Art Box for some special Fall themed Mommy & Me Workshops! We will be reading a short story followed by some hands-on Fall themed activities! Ages 9+ Months. Myfair in the Grove, 2911 Grand Ave, suite 400 E., Miami. For more information email sofia@artboxmiami.com or click here.

