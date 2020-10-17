A great out fishing for the Key Biscayne fishermen.

Look for snook to be shadowing any school of bait fish that swims near a rocky bank, mangrove shoreline or sea wall in the Key Biscayne area. Cast a frisky finger mullet near a school of baitfish and the chances are good that you will get a strike from a snook. Jack crevalles, sharks, bluefish, mackerel, tarpon, and barracuda might be shadowing these baitfish schools as well.

On the offshore scene, kingfish, barracudas, bonitos, sailfish, wahoo, blackfin tuna and dolphin fish have all been feeding in depths between 100 to 300 feet of water. Live threadfin herring, large pilchards, ballyhoo, and goggle eye jacks are great baits for these predators.

If you cannot catch your own bait, purchase some from the many bait boats in the area. These fish will also eat fresh dead baits as well. For the bottom fishermen, there have been large amberjacks and decent size mutton snappers over the wrecks in 120 to 300 feet of water. These fish love live pinfish fished near the bottom.

Catch Em Up!

Capt. Alan Sherman operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters. He can be reached (786) 436-2064.

This weekend's Tide Times with strong tides warning