Need help deciding what to do this weekend? Here is a sampling of events both on the island, and close by. Enjoy a great weekend.

Friday, July 26

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND

Classic Movies Friday

Noon at the Community Center, Lighthouse Room. Showing today “Easy to love” (1953) starting Esther Williams, Van Johnson, Tony Martin.

Domino club

Come alone or with friends to enjoy an afternoon of fun Domino playing. KB Community Center in the Adult Lounge. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Tapas and Happy Hour at Puntino

Gather with friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy Puntino’s new Tapas menu and Friday Happy Hour featuring 50% off drinks and an expanded tapas menu under $8.00. Enjoy tapas such as Bruschetta tomato, Kushi Oysters, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Skewers and Chicken Curry. Punitno Key Biscayne Italian Restaurant is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at 305-361-6252.

Happy Friday Happy Hour at Cantina Beach in the Ritz

It’s Cantina Night at the Ritz! Tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. head over to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne at 455 Grand Bay Drive for the celebration, with street food stations and mini margaritas for $5 per item. For more information, call (305) 365-4500

Rum y Cafecito Fridays at Rumbar

Another fun event at the Ritz tonight is Rum y Cafecito. Happening at Rumbar in the Ritz, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. and features half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information.

EVENTS CLOSE TO THE ISLAND

FilmGate Friday Happy Hour

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free event. Join photographer & cinematographer Jonathan Clark as he takes the viewer on a visual journey into the heart and soul of the largest ‘leave no trace’ event in the world, Burning Man. Jonathan’s slideshow will cover the history, art, community, principles and feature some of the most notable people behind the creation of the event. Much of the content will have been never seen before by the general public. Free beer will be provided by Bousa Brewing. Register in EventBrite for tickets. FILMGATE MIAMI / DOWNTOWN MEDIA CENTER is located at 168 Southeast 1st Street, Miami. For more information, call 305-916-6973

Live! Jazz vocalist Ben Beal

Leave the week’s worries behind and unwind with acclaimed jazz vocalist Ben Beal performing tonight and tomorrow night (Saturday) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the famous Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit

The Marriage of Figaro By W.A. Mozart

7:30 p.m. Part of the Miami Music Festival, entering its last week, The Marriage of Figaro is one of Mozart’s most beloved works gets a classic retelling. Servants Figaro and his promised Susanna prepare for their upcoming wedding, only to find that his employer the Count has impure intentions for her as well. A must see. Miami Beach Senior High School located at 2231 Prairie Ave, Miami Beach. For tickets visit. Performance also on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Free parking.

Saturday, July 27

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND

CPR-AED class at the Fire station

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Fire station 560 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. Contact Jennifer miller, community outreach liaison for further details (305)365-8955

Farmer’s Market

Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info call (305) 361-2411

Chair Exercise Class

Reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels in a fun and interactive group. 10:15 a.m. in the Lighthouse Room at the KB Community Center. Admission is Free.

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Test yourself. This class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15

Chabad Saturday Services

Join the Chabad, 101 Harbor Drive, to celebrate good times and pray with your fellow residents during tough times. Share family yarzheits and loved ones’ stories, 9 a.m. Rabbi’s Learning Class, 10 a.m. services, 11:45 a.m. Kiddish.

Arts & Crafts

Get creative and join the Key Biscayne Branch Library for some fun arts and crafts from 11 a.m.

Virginia Key #BeachBawl summer extravaganza

18* and older event. From 3 p.m.to 9 p.m. lots of fun and activities in the historic Virginia key beach area. Water slides, food trucks, Music by D.J Thunder. For more details and to purchase tickets.

Salsa Night Saturdays at Rumbar in the Ritz

Salsa dance lessons, choice of one signature cocktail with the salsa and guacamole for $12, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Domino table set up. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. For more information, call (305) 365-4500

EVENTS CLOSE TO THE ISLAND

The Miami Record Fair.

Noon to 5:00 p.m. Experience the largest collections of records anywhere in South Florida. Browse 28 tables covered in records from a slew of private sellers and vendors from around town. Event is Free, family and dog friendly and open to the public. Pizza, vegan food, rare and exotic fruits and smoothies. Happening at GRAMPS in Wynwood at 176 NW 24th St, Miami/ More information call (305) 699-2669 .

The South Beach Mango Festival

Main event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring dozens of restaurants and bars serving mango cocktails plus a Mango Tasting Tent. Meet local farmers and experts, savor locally grown fruits, including dozens of varieties of mangos, coconuts, avocados, dragon fruit, jack fruit, mamey and more. The festival includes artists, vendors, and cooking competitions and entertainment. At LUMMUS Park, located at 1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach. For information call (305) 673-7779 or visit the Mango Festival website

Caribbean Market Day

Little Haiti Cultural Complex and the Caribbean Marketplace present Mache Aysisyen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Caribbean Marketplace, Little Haiti. The Caribbean Marketplace (or Mache Aysisyen in Haitian Creole) was designed by architect Charles Pawley as a modern-day replica of Haiti’s iron market. With its bright pastels, pitched tin rooftops and decorative latticework, it transports visitors to the island. Inside, the marketplace offers flexible space for events, arts and craft vendors, food stalls and art exhibitions. The market is located at 5925 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Florida 33137. Call 305-960-2969 or email lhcc@miamigov.com for more info.

Free Wallcast concert by NY02 at New World Center

8:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall’s NYO2 makes its return to New World Center alongside Grammy Award-winning pianist Gabriela Montero and NWS Fellows and alumni for an exclusive one-night event, the orchestra’s only public performance before its finale at Carnegie Hall. The concert can be viewed free on the outdoor Wallcast at Soundscape Park at 400 17 St., Miami Beach, and is the conclusion of a six-day residency by NY02 at the New World Center and the beginning of a partnership between the two orchestras.

Gables Cinema Movie Poster Drive 2019

1 p.m.to 3 p.m. One of Coral Gables most popular events is back on the Cinema Plaza: the annual poster drive where the cinema team offers up hundreds of movie posters and other goodies they've amassed over the years for a $5.00 suggested donation per item. Gables Cinema is located at 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. For more information call 786.385.9689 or visit the website for posted event details

Hispanic Theatre festival / BAYAMESA

8:30 p.m. Part of the 34th Hispanic Theater Festival, Teatro Avante presents Bayamesa. A theatre company comes across unpublished manuscripts of the poet María Luisa Milanés (1893-1919), an ardent feminist and patriot born in Bayamo, Cuba, and undertakes to put on a play based on her complicated life, thereby discovering the fascinating story of a dangerous clash with patriarchal tyranny. Performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Carnival Studio Theater Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. To purchase tickets visit

Hispanic Theatre festival / MILLONES DE SEGUNDOS

8:30 p.m. As part of the 34th Hispanic Theater Festival El Principito Producciones, Buenos Aires, Argentina presents Millones de Segundos, Written and directed by Diego Casado Rubio. Since he was 5 a transgender teen has been counting the seconds he has left to live in what he knows is an alien body. At the MDCA On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 West Flagler. For more information call 305-547-5414 or visit their website. (Presented in Spanish with English supertitles.)

Sunday, July 28

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND

Level II Yoga

Start your morning with a yoga class at the KB community center by Veroyoga & co. 9.30 a.m. Prices vary. Please see front desk for more information

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the Village Green, at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather.

PickleBall @ KBCC

Come alone or with a friend to have some fun at our PickleBall sessions. 2:00 – 4:00 a.m. Gym. KB Community Center. Must register at Front Desk

Miami Seaquarium Food trucks & coffee event

Come with your family and enjoy some food and drinks at this Food truck and Cars & Coffee Key Biscayne event. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway. 08:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

EVENTS CLOSE TO THE ISLAND

Yoga with a View at Vizcaya

Get your day off right with Sunday morning yoga at Vizcaya. Workout the stress of the week then stroll through the museum after class. Join instructor, Arianne Traverso, for a 60-minute, all-level vinyasa class. Children 7 and older welcome with parental supervision. $20, includes museum admission (normally $22/adults just for museum admission). For information visit or call 305-250-9133

Free Family Day at MDC MOAD

The Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design in the Freedom tower has a free Family Day the last Sunday of every month from 2 pm. to -4 p.m. The Museum opens at 1 p.m. and admission is free. This monthly event features artist-led workshops, interactive gallery tours, and other activities. Family programs are tailored for children ages five to 12 and their families or adult companions. No advance registration is required. 600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132 Second Floor

Hispanic Theatre festival / BAYAMESA

Arroz Con Mango! A Marketplace! Featuring Birdman's Clambake!

Free admission. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Popup market featuring arts, crafts, goods from local vendors, yummy bites, cocktails, featuring live music by Birdman’s Clambake. A #popupgirl event at Bar Nancy located 2007 SW 8th St. For more information, call (305) 397-8971

Submit calendar information to karina@islandernews.com