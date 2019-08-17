Islander News is pleased to continue presenting our Back to School Welcome Back messages from area principals and key dates for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thank you to all the academic leaders who took time during this busy and exciting pre-fall beginning to share their warm words of welcome. In this post, we feature a message from Key Biscayne Community Church Day School Principal Diane Cellura.

Welcome Back Message from Key Biscayne Community Church Day School

Key Biscayne Community Church Day School is extremely excited to begin our 2019-20 school year. We hope that everyone had a fun filled relaxing summer. We are thrilled to be part of a team that wants to achieve great things and to see that your child’s learning experience at KBCC Day School is a successful and happy one. Our talented faculty brings a diverse set of approaches to instruction using STEAM instruction.

Our school offers the opportunity for children from walking toddlers through Pre K-4. At KBCC Day School, we have a hands on approach to learning using sensory, play and real life experiences to enhance the learning process. In addition to our balanced academic curriculum which includes language, math, science, reading, writing and a spiritual component, we have specials with certified instructors in Physical Education, Yoga, Music, Art, Spanish, and Chapel. We also invite community helpers to promote a better understanding of our world and how they help.

We have a unique Art in the Park exhibit where all classes create and learn about a specialized theme. The kids construct an amazing museum of artistic sculptures, paintings, and building items specific to the theme using recycled materials. The teachers display the creative items in our exhibit and we invite the parents to explore our museum of talent and have a picnic in our park socializing with each other.

The children are also taught about planting and growing organic fruits and vegetables in our garden and are encouraged to eat healthy with our “Today I ate a Rainbow” activity where the parents help set up stations of fruits/vegetables in the colors of the rainbow for the kids to enjoy.

The after school enrichment program includes activities in Music, Art, Cheerleading, Salsa/Flamenco Dancing, Soccer, French, Gymnastics, Ballet and Jiu-Jitsu.

Upcoming dates:

Aug 30 – Student Orientation from 9am – 12

Sept 3 – School starts – 8:30 am

Sept 6- PTA meeting

Sept 9 – 16 Parents Meet & Greet (9th Mickey Mouse, 10th –Tigger, 11th – Elmo, 12th –Nemo, 13th –Winnie, 16th - Scooby and Explorers

Oct 25 – Light the Night Carnival – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Oct 31 – Trunk or Treat with classes

Nov 26 – Thanksgiving Feast

Dec 2-6 Scholastic Book fair – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

We can't wait to see everyone and have a wonderful school year!