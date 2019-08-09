Islander News is pleased to present the Back to School Edition including messages from area principals and key dates for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thank you to all the academic leaders who took time during this busy and exciting pre-fall beginning to share their warm words of welcome. In this post, we feature a message from Mrs. Susana Rivera, Principal of St Agnes Catholic School.

We wish all key rats and island families a safe, productive, healthy, and enjoyable school year!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome Message from St. Agnes Catholic School:

Welcome Back! We hope you enjoyed this time of rest and relaxation. We have been busy this summer getting things ready for another amazing school year. Teachers have been enthusiastically learning and planning, while our maintenance team has been cleaning and sprucing up our school. We are excited to welcome you back and are looking forward to putting together this school year.

The theme we will be incorporating for the 2019-2020 school year is “The Puzzle Piece”. Each puzzle is unique and different. It is these special qualities that make each piece an integral part of the puzzle; without each piece the puzzle would not be complete. In a similar way, our school is made up of unique and special teachers, students, and parents. Without each and every single one of them our puzzle- St. Agnes Academy, would not be complete.

Below you will find some important upcoming dates:

Thursday, August 15, 2019: New Family Orientation: 6 PM

Friday, August 16, 2019: Meet & Greet Kinder-8th: 9:00am-10:00am Visitation Day PK3 & PK4: 9:00am-10:30am

Monday, August 19, 2019: Kinder-8th grade- First Day of School

Monday, August 19, 2019: PK3 & PK4 Informational Meetings 10:00am (Parents Only in the classrooms)

Monday, August 26, 2019: PK3-PK4- First Day of School

Monday, August 26, 2019: K-4th Open House 7:00pm

Tuesday, August 27, 2019: 5th-8th Open House 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 28, 2019: New Family Mass & Breakfast 9:00am

The Mandatory General Parent Meeting will be Friday, September 6th at 8:30 am.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone and putting together the pieces of the 2019-2020 school year.

Blessings,

Father Juan Carlos Paguaga and Mrs. Rivera