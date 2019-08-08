Welcome Back to School

Islander News is pleased to present the Back to School Edition in our print edition, including messages from area principals and key dates for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thank you to all the academic leaders who took time during this busy and exciting pre-fall beginning to share their warm words of welcome. In this post, we feature a message from Reverend Susan Bruttell, Rector and Head of School at St Christopher’s By-the-Sea Montessori School.

We wish all area students and island families a safe, productive, healthy, and enjoyable school year!

_________________________________________

Welcome Message from St. Christopher’s by the Sea

Dear Families:

On September 3, we will welcome our families and the start of the 2019-2020 school year. With our enthusiastic and talented staff and faculty, our loving families – new and old – and our incredible student population, this year promises to be another spectacular year of learning and growing.

St. Christopher’s is a full elementary school, ranging in ages from Toddler to Sixth grade. We are thrilled to be adding a second preschool classroom (Prek3-K) to accommodate our burgeoning growth. We are also delighted to be nearing the last stages of construction for our building expansion. Our 3-story design will house the latest in technology and will provide students with a new media center, additional classroom space, an outdoor terrace as well as areas to perform “hands on skills” – a cornerstone in Montessori education – in science and art.

The Episcopal tradition’s commitment to excellence in education and the Montessori philosophy of providing a nurturing and joyful environment blend smoothly together. The collection of people throughout history who have attended Montessori schools in their formative years, sent their children to Montessori schools, or supported this method of education in one way or another all attest to the excellent benefits of a Montessori education. The short list includes: Alice Walker, novelist, Friedrich Hundertwasser, artist, Julia Child, American chef, George Clooney, American actor and activist, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Colombian novelist, Helen Keller, author and activist, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Mahatma Gandhi, Sigmund Freud, Buckminster Fuller, American architect, Leo Tolstoy, Bertrand Russell, Jean Piaget, Erik Erikson, John Holt, Ann Frank, the Dalai Lama, Jacqueline Kennedy, Prince William and Prince Harry of the English royal family, Cher Bono, Yul Brynner, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, founders of Google, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, Bill Gates, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Goggle founders, Sean “P. Diddy’ Combs, Stephen Curry, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Yo Yo Ma.

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church and Montessori School’s 50-year history is rich in beautiful children’s’ experiences. If your child is the next Bill Gates, Alice Walker or Yo Yo Ma, St. Christopher’s is the school for your family.

See you in school!

Rev. Susan+

_____________________________________________

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori School Fall Calendar Aug 2019 – Jan 2020

August 26-30 Teacher Workweek

August 26 No School - Faculty/Staff Community Building Day

August 29 Orientation 10:00 am

September 2 No School - Labor Day Legal Holiday

September 3 First Day of School – Welcome-Back Coffee, 8:30 am Parish Hall (All parents invited)

September 9 Afterschool Programs Begin

September 15 Backpack Sunday

September 25 Mentor Breakfast – 10:00 am

September 27 Noon Dismissal - Teacher’s Workday

October 2 St. Francis Day, Blessing of the Animals – 9:00 am

October 6 Episcopal Church School Sunday/ Alumni Barbeque – 10:00 am

October 17 Elementary Back to School Night- 6:00 pm

October 18 Pumpkin Patch Begins

October 31 Noon Dismissal - Halloween Costume Procession – 9:00 am / Trunk or Treat 4:00 pm

November 1 No School – Parent/ Teacher Conference

November 6 Veteran’s Day Assembly - 9:00 am

November 11 No School - Veteran’s Day

November 14 Step-Up Day #1 2

November 27-29 Thanksgiving Holiday