Islander News is pleased to present the Back to School Edition including messages from area principals and key dates for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thank you to all the academic leaders who took time during this busy and exciting pre-fall beginning to share their warm words of welcome. In this post, we feature a message from Anne Rothe, Director of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School.

We wish all area students and island families a safe, productive, healthy, and enjoyable\ school year!

Welcome Message from Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, by Director Anne Rothe

The Key Biscayne Presbyterian School is looking forward to starting the 2019-2020 school year with a 1st grade class!

Now serving children 18 months through 1st grade, KBPS will continue the tradition of offering a rich and developmentally appropriate early childhood education. Participating in learning opportunities that are engaging and active, offers children the chance to develop the skills necessary to grow into life-long learners.

With over 30,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space, we are uniquely situated to offer children a view into the beauty of Key Biscayne on a daily basis. Based on a Christian foundation, our goal is to develop every child’s sense of wonder, curiosity and respect for the world they see around them and compassion for those who share this world with them.

In addition to offering Garden, Science and Art classes, our innovative partnership with Kid Archimedes allows our students to explore collective problem solving as they build castles out of cardboard boxes, elaborate ramp systems for balls and cars, as well as other creative structures in our Little Builders class.

Our Kindergarten and 1st grade programs offer truly exceptional growth experiences. The foundations for Language Arts and Math are provided through the Super Kids and Singapore Math curricula. In addition to Art, Science, Garden, our Kindergarten and 1st grade students receive Photography and Spanish classes.

Please join us this year for:

After School Book Club – scheduled monthly. Call the office for dates and times.

Friday, September 20 from 9AM -12PM – International Day of Peace Open House. Learn how to fold origami peace cranes which will be combined to create hanging sculpture that will be presented to our Village Council to remind them that Key Biscayne is committed to choices which support sustainable living in Key Biscayne.

Friday, December 6 – Join us for Christmas with Santa and come shop for holiday gifts at our Scholastic Book Fair.

April 22 – Come shop at our Earth Day Farmer’s Market. Each class offers items for sale inspired by their work in our school garden