As first reported this morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an executive order closing all County beaches, parks and non-essential businesses. The executive order goes into effect by 9 p.m. tonight.

The list of essential businesses that CAN stay open include:

Restaurants may stay open for takeout and delivery only

Grocery stores

Any establishment engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meats / fish and poultry and any other kind of household consumer products (like cleaning and personal care). The authorization also covers stores that sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences. However, Islander News has confirmed the Key Biscayne Saturday Farmers Market will be closed.

Newspapers, television, radio and other media services

Pharmacies

Pet supply stores

Banks and related financial institutions

Gas stations / auto supply – auto repair

Convenient stores

Doctor and dentists offices / ER and medical centers

Private colleges / trade schools and technical colleges but only to the extend needed to facilitate online or distance learning

Child care facilities may remain open with certain restrictions. No group larger than 10, including teachers/providers - The childcare provider shall not change from one group to another / each group should be in separate rooms and minimize contact with each other

Construction sites / Contractors and other tradesman like appliance repair personnel

Hardware stores

Laundromats / dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Businesses that provide office products needed for people to work from home

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to the residences

Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers who provide transportation

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Assisted living facilities / nursing homes / adult day care centers

Professional services such as legal and accounting

Landscape and pool care & maintenance (residential and commercial)

Businesses operating at any airport, seaport, seaport or other government facilities, including parks and government offices

Logistic providers

Telecommunication providers, including sales of computer or telecommunications devices

Propane or natural gas providers

Architectural, engineering and land surveying services

Waste management services

Any business interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means and delivering products via mailing, shipping or delivery services

What is closed?

All beaches, public parks and recreational facilities are closed as of 9 a.m. this morning.

All Casinos and pari-mutuels like Calder, Miami Casino, must close by 9 p.m. tonight. Mayor Gimenez has reached out to the Miccosukee Indian Casino as they are not under the County’s jurisdiction). He also advice seniors, the group must at-risk, to avoid large gatherings and stay home.

Other type businesses that must close by 9 p.m. tonight include: