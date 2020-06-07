What does authentic leadership look like? Female

At a time when major world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro are under fire over their response to their attitudes toward the coronavirus crisis, women leaders are providing a stark contrast.

From Germany to Singapore and from New Zealand to Taiwan, women are showing the world how to manage a world being reshaped by a deadly pandemic. Small countries like Finland, Iceland and Denmark, too, highlight how female leaders are giving us an alternative way of wielding power.

With only 10% of the world being led by women and insufficient data to identify meaningful trends, it is difficult to conclude gender differences will result in different leadership styles.

A recent report by Forbes broke their leadership techniques into four broad categories:

Truth: As the media prints pages on how prominent leaders like Donald Trump live in oblivion, Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, was quick to tell her people that the virus would infect up to 70% of the country’s population. “It’s serious,” she said, “take it seriously.”

Her honesty made the people of her country enter quarantine before the rest of the world. Under her watch, Germany jumped right over the phases of denial, anger and disingenuousness, and it began testing right from the start. The country’s numbers are far below its European neighbors, like Spain and Italy, and there are signs it may be able to start loosening restrictions sooner than the rest of the world.

Decisiveness: While most leaders of the world struggle to find a balance between the closure of businesses and imposing lockdowns, Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan was one of the first leaders to foresee the destruction of the new illness.

In January, after observing the initial signs of COVID-19, Tsai introduced 124 measures to block the spread without having to resort to the lockdowns that have become common worldwide. Tsai managed what CNN has called ‘among the world’s best’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the epidemic under control, reporting only six deaths. Tsai is now sending 10 million face masks to the US and Europe.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern too, locked down her country earlier than the rest of the world and was clear about the maximum level of alert she was putting the country under. She also imposed self-isolation on people entering New Zealand when there were just 6 cases in the whole country, and she soon after banned foreigners entirely from entering.

Her decisiveness is the reason New Zealand has only four deaths from the virus. TosY, while other countries talk of lifting restrictions, Ardern adding to her’s, making all returning citizens quarantine in designated locations for 14 days.

Technology: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland is offering free coronavirus testing to all its citizens. While most countries have limited testing to people with active symptoms, Iceland is taking no chances. In proportion to its population, the country has already screened five times as many people as South Korea has, and instituted a thorough tracking system, due to which they did not have to lock the country down.

Sanna Marin of Finland is the world’s youngest head of state. It is her tech-savvy age that made her employ social media influencers as agents in fighting the crisis and spread awareness about how to manage the pandemic.

Love: As clichéd as it sounds, a display of love by heads of states is a humane way of interacting with people in times of crisis.

Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, used live broadcast to talk directly to the country’s children. Solberg’s press conference was only for children; no adults were allowed. She responded to kids’ questions, taking time to explain why it was alright to feel scared. Exhibiting empathy and genuine care is how Solberg tackled the growing fear of the virus among the children of her country. (Source: The Express Tribune , April 16, 2020)

In contrast, with their blame-games and authoritarianism, male leaders have come under fire for a lack of display of humaneness amid this global pandemic.

Consider the bluster of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson during the early phases of the pandemic. Their reluctance to accept the severity of the crisis has been cited as a reason for the sudden surge in the number of cases in the two countries, with the US currently accounting for the highest number of deaths and cases globally. Johnson, meanwhile, contracted the virus and had to be placed in intensive care.

Similarly, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the virus as a ‘little cold” to the chagrin of the people of the country. The Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte went even further, issuing “shoot on sight”orders for those violating the lockdown.

