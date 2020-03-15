What To Do if You Are Sick

Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick
If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC (Center for Decease Control and Prevention) advises to follow these 9-steps which will help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.
- Stay home except to get medical care
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
- Call ahead before visiting your doctor
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Clean your hands often
- Avoid sharing personal household items
- Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday
- Monitor your symptoms
The CDC detailed steps can be found by clicking here.
Remain calm. Be safe. Use common sense.