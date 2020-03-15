What To Do if You Are Sick

Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick

If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC (Center for Decease Control and Prevention) advises to follow these 9-steps which will help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

Stay home except to get medical care

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Call ahead before visiting your doctor

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean your hands often

Avoid sharing personal household items

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday

Monitor your symptoms

The CDC detailed steps can be found by clicking here.

Remain calm. Be safe. Use common sense.