What you do matters, so educate yourself

Black lives do matter. Black people are part of humanity and all lives matter. All life is precious. Each day we witness human beings striving to protect life. Family sacrificing time, energy and money to help a family member who is sick or dying. During this horrible pandemic, health care workers valiantly try to save lives while endangering their own lives.

Every living matters. Human life, plant life and animal life. We strive to keep all living things alive. All life matters in whatever shape or form. Especially human life.

What happened to George Floyd is beyond belief or description. The policeman was cruel and indifferent. He could have simply released his knee and prevented Floyds’ death and all the aftermath. The policeman will be punished to the full extent of the law. The other officers should have intervened. Shame on them.

People reacted with fury and protests. Peaceful protests are guaranteed under our Constitution. Citizens have a right to march, hold signs, yell and scream for a cause.

Unfortunately, we also have lawless citizens. Individuals who used George Floyd as an excuse to loot and destroy business. Violence and destruction are unacceptable behaviors. The lawless citizens should have been stopped in any way necessary.

No consequences for lawless actions encourages more looting and destruction. Night after night innocent people’s lives are disrupted. We watched in horror as no action was taken. Shame on those mayors and state officials who did nothing.

People protesting and holding up “Black Lives Matter” signs are sincere and believe with all their hearts that black lives matter, and they are right.

However, those three meaningful words are being used to promote the radical new Marxist movement whose objectives go beyond caring about black lives.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, proudly admits she is a trained organizer and a radical Marxist. It’s a planned movement, well founded with a very specific agenda.

The movement seeks to defund the police, dismantle capitalism, break down the family, empty prisons and redistribute wealth in the form of reparations.

They look to create tension, discord and rioting. They want to eradicate any history or reminders of the past. Destroy and tear down statues. They don’t like churches. The more destruction, the better. The movement promotes lawlessness. They seek change and want to destroy America.

They use the younger generation as a controlling mechanism. They create anger and hate against current systems.

If these are your objectives, you are not marching for George Floyd, may his soul rest in peace. You are marching for Patrisse Cullors and the modern totalitarian revolution.

If these are not your objectives, I suggest you educate yourself. Make positive changes in your town and state. Volunteer. Become a Big Brother or Sister. Reach out and help a family in need. Be kind and generous to others.

Don’t be brainwashed. Think for yourself.

All of us should remember that America, with all its faults, is still the greatest country in the world. The country that people from all over the world risk their lives to come to live.

America, whose greatest gift to its people is freedom,

God help America

Let freedom ring.

Joann Piscine