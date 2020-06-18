You might have noticed that the print edition of Islander News is late.

Due to some unforeseen production-related issues Wednesday, we needed to move our printing window to Thursday morning.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

We will be distributing Thursday afternoon. In the meantime, you can enjoy our e-edition and learn about the featured #keybisguardians – those who have helped us endure this unprecedented pandemic.

There are many other things to look forward to in this week’s issue; worth the wait, we assure you.

Should you have any questions, feel free to call our office at 305-361-3333.