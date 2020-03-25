White House and Senate reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Shortly after 1 a.m. today, after five days of intense negotiations in Congress, the White House and Republican and Democratic Senate leaders struck a bipartisan deal over a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

Final details on the deal are being negotiated, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McCOnnell (R-KY) said the emergency legislation would pass later today.

McConnell said the historic stimulus package will deliver vital aid to health care providers, workers, small businesses and corporations under strain from COVID-19, which has infected more than 55,000 people in the US and killed more than 800. In Florida, 1,467 people have been infected and 20 have died. Dade County has 367 confirmed cases. Key Biscayne has 7 confirmed cases.

The agreement reached ts set to benefit most Americans. The bill will deliver a “one-time stipend of about $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for couples, and $3,000 for a family of four,” according to AP, which notes higher income levels will not receive the boost.

About $367 billion will be available for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers have to stay home. Federally guaranteed loans will provide eight weeks of assistance for qualifying employers who maintain payroll. Those who meet requirements would have costs such as utilities, mortgage interest and rent forgiven.

Regarding unemployment benefits, $600 per week will be added to normal state benefits for up to four months, with an extra 13 weeks of benefits.

Health care and social services will see “additional emergency appropriations” of $242 billion, according to the AP. This will fund public health providers including hospitals, the CDC, child nutrition, hospitals, the food stamps program ($15.6 billion more) and transportation agencies, the AP reported.

Big businesses such as airlines will receive aid, but the final number is still being negotiated. Republicans are seeking $500 billion in loans.