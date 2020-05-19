As you touch surfaces and objects throughout the day, you accumulate germs on your hands. You can infect yourself with these germs by touching your eyes, nose or mouth, or worse, spread them to others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned the importance of proper hygiene and frequent handwashing as this can help limit the transfer of bacteria and viruses such as COVID19.

However, what is the best way to wash our hands? Is cold water better than hot water? Is the use of disinfectant soap critical? Alternatively, will “regular” soap do? Do the germs hide in our fingernails?

We found this short video, published by the CDC, helpful in answering some of the most basic questions on this “New Normal” so critical to help #flattenthecurve.

The CDC provides helpful tips on when and how to wash your hands. Learn more by clicking here.