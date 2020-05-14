Wear a mask for health and wellbeing of your fellow citizens

First of all, I wear a mask in public, not for me, but for YOU.

- I want you to know that I am educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.

- No, I don’t “live in fear” of the virus; I just want to be a part of the solution, not the problem.

- I don’t feel like the “government is controlling me.” I feel like I’m being a contributing adult to society, and I want to teach others the same.

- The world doesn’t revolve around me. It’s not all about me and comfort.

- If we all could live with other people’s consideration in mind, this whole world would be a much better place.

- Wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even “controlled.” It makes me considerate.

- When you think about how you look, how uncomfortable it is, or what others think of you, just imagine someone close to you – a father, a mother, grandparent, aunt, or uncle choking on a respirator.

- Ask yourself if you could have sucked it up a little for them.

Editor’s Note: This note was posted on the Youth Lead Change chat related to the #masksforchange poster project