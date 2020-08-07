The 2020 Hurricane Season is already a record-setter, with nine named storms this early in August, and according to NOOA, the season could be “Extremely active.”

On Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service updated the its May Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

“This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.”

NOOA updated outlook calls for 19-25 named storms, including the nine named storms to date. This could be the busiest hurricane season on record, according to NOAA’s revised forecast. This update covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.

The forecast included a prediction for 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic. According to Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, “This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average, and our predicted ACE range extends well above NOAA’s threshold for an extremely active season.”

This updated forecast is and overall seasonal activity projection, not a landfall forecast.

You can read the entire revised forecast by clicking here.