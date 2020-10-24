Because I am mostly an inshore fishing guide I normally hate to see the wind blowing more than 15 knots. Anything more than 15 knots means rougher conditions and less spots to fish comfortably.

However, this time of year I look forward to the hard-northeasterly winds like we have had most of the week because it's these northeasterly winds that really get the fall migration of baitfish and predators going.

Big schools of finger mullet, silver mullet, black mullet, and all the smaller baitfish continue to move into our area. One school heads south and the next school takes its place. Each school has hungry predators like Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, bluefish, pompano, jack crevalles, ladyfish, snook, sharks, barracudas and tarpon feeding on them.

The forecast for this upcoming weekend is for lighter winds then we have had recently, and these conditions will allow most anglers to get in on the action. Along the beaches and oceanside shorelines look for snook, tarpon, mackerel, jacks, ladyfish, pompano, barracudas and sharks to be looking to grab an easy meal.

Shiny lures that resemble the baitfish the predators are feeding on is what you should be casting. Otherwise, cast net or buy some live bait and get it near the hungry fish. The offshore anglers can target kingfish, bonito’s, blackfin tuna and sailfish along the outer reef line. Live and dead ballyhoo, Spanish sardines and goggle eye jacks are perfect for these fish. Drop some live baits or cut baits to the bottom and take advantage of the hungry yellowtail and mutton snappers that have been biting.

Tight lines and great fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.