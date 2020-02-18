Winds of Change at Village Hall

Village government leadership in upheaval as clerk resigns and manager’s efficiency challenged by mayor.

The future of two key positions in Key Biscayne village staff -- the Village Manager’s performance and the Village Clerk leaving for promotion – were highlights of the Village Council meeting Feb. 11, for very different reasons.

Mayor Mike Davey began the meeting by reading what seemed to be a surprise letter questioning Village Manager Andrea Agha’s role in delays carrying out the direction of the council. He questioned whether “our bureaucracy is growing at the expense of the original vision of Key Biscayne.”

He asked the council to come back next meeting with lists of what they think is going well and what they think is not going well. Then, at the following council meeting, Agha is to give her plan of action to address the items that are not deemed to be going well.

Davey specified that Agha’s plan should identify the person responsible for implementation and a completion timeline.

In a follow-up interview after the council meeting, Davey explained that he had intended to stick to only the contents of the letter, which also was published in the Feb. 13 e-edition of Islander News, but he inadvertently referenced problems he’d related to the manager during her year and half tenure.

“We need to be straight. I want to be up front and honest and she and I have had a lot of conversations,” Davey said. “I’m not happy where we are. I didn’t want this to become public. I don’t feel like we have a plan moving forward. I feel that everybody wants to talk about process and they don’t want to talk about results. We need to be better, this community deserves better.’’

Davey said he stands by the themes of increased efficiency and follow-up on the timely completion of projects. He expressed regret, however, for the tone of the council discussions prompted by the letter.

“I would have rather had it come out in a less contentious way. I would have rather gotten to that point without the acrimony that occurred (at the council meeting),” the mayor said in an interview with the Islander News. “I think that was unfortunate. At the end of the day, we’ve got to be working to make this thing better. We’re there to serve the residents.”

Davey noted that he has only one vote on the council, which ultimately votes as a group to determine who fills village staff positions.

“I want the projects to get done. I got to a point where I had to be frank. I don’t think it’s a good fit. It’s not personal. She’s not a bad person. I’m just trying to look out for the village,’’ he said.

“Either things get better in an effective, efficient way or they don’t,” Davey continued. “That’s where we are. This may end of lighting a fire. Things will improve and we’ll be able to move on.’’

Agha declined to comment on the discussions.

Village Clerk Jennifer Medina was attending her final village council meeting after 12 years. She has taken the position of Village Manager for Indian Creek Village. In her new role she will be responsible for implementing the goals, policies and objectives of that Village Council and will also oversee day-to-day operations of the government, she said.

“The Village of Key Biscayne welcomed me with open arms and it’s with a heavy heart that I announced my resignation,” Medina said. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity for growth and professional development Key Biscayne has offered me."

“The unforgettable Key Biscayne memories and long lasting relationships I have made along the way will forever be in my heart.”

Medina will be replaced on an interim basis by former Village Clerk, Conchita Alvarez. Medina took over from Suarez when she retired in July, 2017.