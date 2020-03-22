The first day of Winn Dixie’s seniors-only shopping hour this past Friday did not go as planned, with many non-seniors shopping in what was supposed to be a time reserved exclusively for those most at risk of suffering severe complications from the COVID19 virus.

Latest data for the State of Florida shows that almost 40% of the State’s 1007 positive tests cases are over the age of 60.

At the urging of Key Biscayne’s store manager Jose Llanes, Winn Dixie now has new operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday, the first hour of shopping – from 8 top 9 a.m. – will be restricted to island seniors or those most at risk of complications from contracting the virus.

Llanes asks younger shoppers to respect this initiative and hold their shopping until after 9 a.m. He will be instituting measures to assure that Monday goes smoother.