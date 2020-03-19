Relief for island seniors!

Effective immediately, Winn Dixie will dedicate the hour of 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only. This will be in effect Monday to Friday.

Key Biscayne store manager Jose Llanes says this is something he is really please to be able to offer. According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Creating a safer shopping environment for them is important, said Llanes.

Winn Dixie is located at 604 Crandon Blvd. You may reach them at (305) 361-8261