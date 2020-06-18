On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez recorded a video message regarding the latest on Covid-19 in Miami-Dade County.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health now shows Dade with 23,273 confirmed cases.

Wednesday, the report now has Key Biscayne with 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The number of cases listed for 33149 spiked to 86.

In a Village Connect message Wednesday, the village said there were 76 tests done at the St Agnes drive-thru testing site on Monday and 4 received positive results. The communication said the drive-thru site has tested 1,245 residents, confirming 18 positive cases.

In his message, Gimenez said the many BLM (Black Lives Matter) demonstrations were likely contributing to the rising infection rate in Dade. “We expected to see an increase as we started to open up the economy, and we had more testing going on. However, we were not counting on protests the last three weeks, which likely have contributed somewhat to the uptick”

Gimenez says the county will increase enforcement, and Miami Dade Police Department will be shutting down businesses found to not be following the safety rules.

Gimenez encouraged residents to “take personal responsibility” in wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

You can see the Mayor’s video by clicking here.