To the editor,

The person who expressed the view that there was no need for a BLM demonstration here in Key Biscayne misses the point. The demonstration wasn’t set up because Key Biscayne police aren’t respectful to our residents and visitors. The demonstration was set up to give all of us -- residents, visitors, workers, village officials and Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press and his officers -- the opportunity to express our collective compassion and empathy for those who are too often left behind.

The large crowd of people who gathered wearing masks and carrying signs stood on all four corners of Crandon Blvd and Harbor Drive. Car after car after car honked in support of the demonstration that began after we all saw George Floyd murdered in full view of everyone. Chief Press set up the ground rules for those there. No blocking traffic, no blocking people walking or on bikes who were using the sidewalk, and don’t do anything that will make us do our job.

As I moved through the crowd wearing my mask and keeping a safe distance, I was pleased to see so many people I knew. I was struck by the signs and the messages that they conveyed. I was heartened to see all the young people participating with their voices, their signs and their families. We all understood that we don’t live in a bubble called Key Biscayne and that once we cross the causeway we enter the world of everyone else. We know we need the tools to participate in life both on and off Key Biscayne.

I’m about to be 79 and my role right now is to be a mentor to those willing to be mentored. My role is to show support to those younger generations who will be our future leaders. I am sickened to have watched the dismantling of protections that my generation helped put in place, and I’m sickened with the mess that we’re leaving our future leaders.

However, I have hope after attending the Key Biscayne demonstration. I saw young people holding signs that said, “Let’s get educated” “All Men and Women are created equal” “White silence equals Violence” “It’s a privilege to learn about racism instead of experiencing it” “All for love and love for all” “Fairness and Diversity ... Things I Love #BLM” and “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor BLM”

The best sign I’ve seen so far ... “Yes, I said Black Lives Matter. No, I didn’t say Only Black Lives Matter.” We all have rights to express opinions, to attend peaceful demonstrations, and to stand tall when necessary. However, with rights come responsibilities and we don’t have the responsibility to just attend one demonstration. We all have a responsibility to continue to do something positive to make life better for all. While we each get to decide which direction that will be, one thing that is imperative is for everyone who is eligible to vote -- VOTE. For those eligible but not registered -- REGISTER AND THEN VOTE. For those too young to vote -- MAKE SURE THAT PEOPLE YOU KNOW WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO VOTE GET THEMSELVES REGISTERED AND TO THE POLLS TO VOTE OR VOTE BY ABSENTEE BALLOT.

Together we will be able to make a positive difference. That’s why the demonstration here on Key Biscayne was so important to have, so important to respect and so important to understand the crossroads our country is facing right now.

Nancy Elisburg