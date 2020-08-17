With the Florida primary on Tuesday, Key Biscayne political clubs focus on communication and civil discourse

The Key Biscayne Democrats Club and the Key Biscayne Republicans Club have had unique approaches to election season, particularly during the run-up to the Aug. 18 primary vote, and especially during a pandemic.

One major distinction is their approach towards candidate endorsement. While the KB Democrats Club endorses, the KB Republicans Club cannot.

Endorsing candidates before the primaries is against Republican Party rules, said Armando Chapelli, president of the KB Republicans Club. “We don’t want to alienate anybody by picking sides for primaries. People are touchy in politics in Florida… Once the primaries are over we’re going to work very hard and systematically to support candidates.”

Currently, the club is working to help candidates to get the word out about their campaign.

“The focus is on trying to get as much exposure for as many people as possible,” said Alberto (Kiko) Francisco Sarasua, club secretary. “We don’t say ‘this is the person’ or ‘this is what you have to be interested in.’ It's up to the individual.”

Local radio has been such a means of exposure, said Chapelli: “Mani Camboó has interviewed several candidates for republican primary offices. (He’s) given everybody an opportunity to communicate.”

By contrast, the KB Democrats Club actively supports candidates for the primaries. They have distributed sample ballots of recommendations to the homes of registered democrats, printed on door hangers.

“We’ve got some really good candidates that we’re advocating for,” said Jackie Kellogg, president of KB Dems Club. The club is primarily backing Cindy Lerner for County Commissioner for District 7 on the primary ballot.

“We’re even helping other candidates who are not in our district,” she said, referring to Debbie Murcasel-Powell for U.S. Representative, who will be on the general election ballot. “She beat a republican last time. She’s been there two years. We’re extending our hand out to her to help.”

Kellogg said the club endorses candidates for whom environmental issues are a key focus.“We’re looking at decades of misspent money (in Miami-Dade)… We need progressive candidates that are not afraid to advocate for environmental rights.”

The KB Dems Club hosts a WhatsApp chat where anyone can ask about candidates on the ballot, regardless of the club’s specific endorsements. “A lot of times (voters) have questions about judges or different candidates they’re not sure on, and we’re here for that information.”

If they haven’t already, Kellogg urges voters to educate themselves about Tuesday’s primary election: “We’re hoping we get a good result. People should not blow off the primaries.”

Chapelli says the KB Republican Club’s agenda will take shape after the primaries, the results of which will determine what the club does. Chapelli and Liliana Ros, a Club supporter, are on the ballot.

Chapelli is on the ballot for Republican County Executive Committee of Republican Party District 19, as is longtime GOP leader Liliana Ros, who has served as Republican State Committeewoman for Miami-Dade County since 1992. “Our club would have direct input to party activities (and) coordinate better with the party if I’m elected. Also, our club has benefited greatly from working closely with Committeewoman Liliana Ros. If Liliana is elected State Committeewoman, our working relationship would only strengthen.”

Looking forward, Chapelli said that the club’s priorities will likely focus on “making sure we regain economic momentum, regain the opportunity to continue to generate wealth for kids, for the future, get the kids back to school, college, etc. This is not a country that was designed to be idle for all this time, so I think those issues are going to become important.”

Other issues of particular importance, according to Chapelli, are “domestic tranquility,” “security and safety,” consensus building in response to the protests for racial justice, and freedom of speech on social media platforms.

Getting people out to vote has been central to the Democrat agenda. “We want to make sure specifically that everybody can vote, that democrats are voting,” said Kellogg. “In 2000, Florida lost the election for Gore by 537 votes. So if registered democrats in Key Biscayne had voted, that would have changed history. That’s our driving motto in a way.”

“Everybody’s looking at Florida,” said Kellogg.

KB Dems Club is educating its community about how to make sure their ballot gets counted. “There’s a lot of voter insecurity in Florida,” said Kellogg. “We tell people you can verify that your vote is counted, that your signature is up to date. We need to get voter confidence up with that process.”

In the 2016 election, many absentee ballots were discounted because the signatures did not match their voter record signature, said Kellogg.

Early voting is essential this election year, especially in light of the current funding issues facing the USPS, Kellogg said. Also, there is the unpredictable impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on voting. Although early voting for the primaries has ended, it remains an option for the general election. Kellogg said early voting allows voters to track their ballot and make sure it has been counted.

In addition to their focus on voting rights and environmental issues, the Democrat Club lists their values as “opportunity for all,” addressing “our country’s original sin or racism,” and advocating for a “tax code that puts the heaviest burden on those who can most bear it.”

“People really discuss issues, the nuances of water issues, air,” said Kellogg. “We talk about inflation and how much more can we take, and what does being a fiscal conservative really mean.

“We try not to be inflammatory, obnoxious,” she continued. “We try to be a sounding board for ideas. We don’t like extremism at all.”

Given the current need for social distancing, the KB Dems club has had a particularly active virtual presence this election season. They have a website and a Facebook page, “Key Biscayne Dems,” in addition to their WhatsApp presence. They have also embraced Zoom for meetings, which Kellogg says has given citizens -- particularly seniors -- a more intimate chance to have face time with the candidates “in a casual, forgiving format.”

They even have a “breakfast and pancake on Zoom to write postcards,” said Gloria Johnson, a club member.

For the Republicans, Chapelli sees the need for social distancing as less than ideal. “We wanted … to have a meet and greet where (candidates) could come and pitch their stories to the local club, but ‘lockdown.’

“We’ll be using (virtual meeting spaces) if this insanity continues,” he added. “In a political season it’s very difficult to conduct business on Zoom.”

While the KB Republican Club does not currently have a website or Facebook page, it hosts an active WhatsApp chat group. The club was started in March of this year, “from scratch,” noted Chapelli: “We’re putting a new structure in place for the club -- a new, fresh beginning.”

The history of the KB Dems Club is long, said Kellogg, noting: “There has always been one; just there have been more active times than others.”

“Democrats are really well organized here,” Chapelli acknowledged. “They’ve run the south Florida government for a couple of cycles, and they’ve invested heavily in South Florida.”

Both clubs hope for civil discourse during this election season ahead.

“On KB, because we live on an island, we need to get along with everybody,” said Kellogg. “We really just try to focus on the issues. In fact, our Zoom call starts with a mindful meditation… We’re here as a beacon for reasonable dialogue, anyone’s able to join our Zoom meetings.”

The GOP Club’s secretary, Sarasua, also stressed the importance of dialogue. “I’ve yet to speak to someone (in the KB Republican Club) that thinks they should suppress the political feelings of anyone else. I hope that kind of mental state will (mean) more communication.”

Said Chapelli: “I personally would love to see the Republican party become a beacon of good government, good practices, respect -- working with democrats rather than against each other.”

How to reach the Key Biscayne clubs

- Contact The KB Dems Club via email -- kbdemsclub@gmail.com -- and request to be added to their Whatsapp chat. You can also visit www.kbdems.org or their Facebook page, “Key Biscayne Dems.”

- Contact the Republican Club via email -- KBRCWIN@gmail.com -- and request to be added to their Whatsapp chat. You can also reach the Club by mail at Key Biscayne Republican Club, PO Box 491092, 951 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149.

Voting Info

Registered voters can update the signature associated with their voter record by submitting this form.

Though early voting for the primaries has passed and voters must now vote in person on August 18, early voting is still an option for the general elections.

Voters can visit govotemiami.org to check their ballot’s status. Early voting is also available in person: dates and locations can be found at govotemiami.org. Another online resource is checkmyballot.miami, a site run by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

For more information about how, when, and where to vote, how to request a mail in ballot, and how to track your ballot, visit govotemiami.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot for the general election.

“To ensure that ballots are received by the deadline, voters are encouraged to vote and return their voted ballots as soon as received or early enough to account for mail delivery times. The United States Postal Service recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before the Election Day deadline -- to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues. The Federal Voting Assistance Program provides recommended earlier timelines for absent military and overseas voters.”

According to MiamiDade.gov, the signature is essential in the vote by mail process. “Because it's common for signatures to change over the years, please make sure your latest signature is in our records… Signature updates must be completed before your vote-by-mail ballot is received.”