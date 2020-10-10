Woman’s Club scholarships help six students achieve their dreams

In August, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club awarded scholarships to deserving recipients, continuing a tradition that started in 1958, when Sharon Flanagan was the first recipient.

The award was given to Lyn Warren in 1959 and Gwen Lesser and John Minor in 1960.

The tradition has continued over the years, funded by bake sales, raffles, fashion shows and other fundraising activities, ensuring the club maintains its tradition of community service, support of talented young people and giving to other local charities and organizations.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic presented a challenge to the club’s Scholarship Committee, but they came through with a novel way of making the presentations to six outstanding local students recipients.

Dottie Devaney Goldman arranged for the outdoor porch of her Ocean Drive home to be the presentation area on Aug. 2. Committee members Shayna Lopate, Dottie Devaney Goldman, Karen Lorente and Staria Petersen were waiting for the six awardees, who together with a parent or sibling were each given time for short individual presentations and handing over of checks.

To keep the group numbers small, the recipient and their party left and the next group arrived at the porch.

Shayna Lopate, club president, reminded the awardees the club has been working hard to award scholarship gifts to outstanding college students. “We hope you are as proud as we are that you will become part of our club’s history, and that we are able to show you that we believe in you and your academic success.”

Here are the 2020 scholarship recipients, and some comments.

Francesca Tomasino. “I graduated summa cum laude from MAST Academy in the Cambridge International program. I will be attending the University of Florida pursuing a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Business. In the future I plan on continuing to study for a master's degree and eventually working to help others. I would like to express my gratitude to Shayna Lopate and the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club.”

Catharine Green. ”Thank you so much for the scholarship award and for supporting my education. Throughout the years, I have read about the Key Biscayne Woman's Club scholarship recipients in the Islander News and I am incredibly proud of becoming part of that group and the Club’s history.” Green is a MAST Academy graduate who interned at the Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health unit. She is heading to the University of Miami, where she will pursue a psychology degree.

Angelique Martinez. “I graduated this year from MAST Academy with Magna Cum Laude. In the fall, I will be attending Boston University, where I plan on majoring in business administration with a double concentration in real estate and entrepreneurship. I am excited by the possibility of starting a business plan in my third year at the business school, collaborating to create products and services with my peers. I cannot wait to utilize my entrepreneurial spirit that originated while watching my mother build her own business in a foreign country in an unfamiliar language. In the future, I hope to create my own real estate development business, a passion that started as I interned for Berkshire Hathaway EWM Realty in my junior year.”

Rani Jivani. “I graduated from MAST Academy in 2019, and attended the University of Florida for my first year of college. I chose to transfer to Babson College because of its focus in business and entrepreneurship, which aligns with my goal to start a company that serves society’s needs! I am very excited for the fall and look forward to starting this new journey.”

Santiago Krössler. “I recently graduated from Design and Architecture Senior High and will be attending the University of Miami this fall. I chose to attend UM because of their outstanding, small architecture program, and the diversity Miami holds. From a very young age, my goal has been to pursue a career in design. I am currently a fashion photographer who works with worldwide agencies and have been published in magazines. I enjoy posting my work on social media and creating content for brands. You can find my work on Instagram: @c0lorpalette)”

Huguette Caldera. “I graduated from MAST Academy in 2019 and I just completed my freshman year at New York University where I’m pursuing a degree in Media, Culture, and Communications. I hope to do the NYU Los Angeles program and be able to get an internship in the entertainment business out there.”