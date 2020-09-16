I think the coming election is a matter of ideas and proposals, regardless of where you come from -- if you are a property owner or a renter; if you live in a condo or in a house; if you are male or female, born in the US or abroad; if you like pets or play baseball or football, soccer or basketball.

Let’s work united for a better Key Biscayne without disqualifying those who do not share our views. This is our paradise. Let’s try to keep it safe, kind and affordable for all of us.

At the end of the rope, after Nov. 3, we shall continue enjoying our way of life and saying hello to our neighbors ,without any regrets.

That said, I believe that the $100 million bond proposal is deceitful and, if approved, it would be against the Village Charter to issue bonds for such an amount.

So, to avoid possible legal actions challenging its implementation, and more divisive discussions, let’s vote NO and give the new council a fresh start without that issue in the agenda.

Thank you very much for your attention.

Best regards,

Juan Santaella