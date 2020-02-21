Works by 17 young area poets featured in the 12th annual Piano Slam

As Christina Bracken sees it, any program that makes a high school kid feel more hopeful about their future is worth getting involved in.

That is why Bracken and other local residents support the Piano Slam program, which is preparing for its 12th Annual finalist performance in a free event on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Piano Slam, founded by Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation, began in 2008 as an outreach program to introduce teenagers in mostly under-served schools to immerse themselves in classical music. The program has become a rich music and education initiative -- the largest arts-integration program in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system.

Piano Slam 12 is a district-wide poetry competition and more than 2,500 students submitted works for consideration. The top 17 will share their stories at the event. The theme of their works is titled “Miami Variations – The future of Miami’s Peoples and Climate.”

The event will also feature piano duo Don Strange and Rachel Ohnsman. It is free, with an RSVP, which you can do by clicking here.

To see a complete list of 2020 winners, click here.