Chabad of Key Biscayne offers new Worrier to Warrior program

Rabbi Avremel Caroline of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center is offering "Worrier to Warrior," a new six-session course by the acclaimed Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), to teach people how to reframe their perspective into a more positive one.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, participants will take a deeper look at the factors that prevent a positive outlook — guilt, shame, and fear of inauthenticity — in light of the notion that at the core, everyone is full of positive energy.

Worrier to Warrior combines positive psychology with Jewish wisdom. "A purposeful life is the key to well-being. We all face challenges in life, whether it's health-related, at work, social or with the family," said Rabbi Avremel Caroline.

Worrier to Warrior is accredited in Florida for medical and mental health professionals seeking to fulfill their continuing education requirements (CEU). All JLI courses are open to the general public. For more information, visit or call (305) 365-6744.