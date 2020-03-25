Here is something to do during this #kbstayhome time. Complete the Census form!

It’s not a new thing: Babylonians were the first to do it (3800 BCE = Before Common Era). The oldest Chinese census showed a population of 57.7 million living in 12.4 million households in the year 2 CE. Without a written language, the Inca recorded their census data around 1400 CE by using a system of knots on strings made from llama or alpaca hair.

The US conducts a decennial census since 1790 as required by the U.S. Constitution. Article I, Section 2. Reference here.

B now, you should have received the 2020 Census Invitation in the mail. To help readers understand what to look for, what to watch out for (scams), and why it’s critically important to complete the 2020 Census, we have collected facts to get you started.

95% of households are asked to participate online. (around 4% will complete the census by paperform; 1% will be counted in person). Note. Due to the Coronavirus update, the in-person field work has been suspended.

It’s the law: Every household MUST fill out the census.

There are NO immigration status or citizenship questions on the form,

It takes 5-10 minutes to complete the census online.

Florida gained 2 additional congressional seats in 2010 as a result of the census data collected – and at least one or more every 10 years since 1930.

In 2016 Florida received about $44 billion from federal spending programs based on census data. That’s about 1/3 of the state’s expenditures. It’s easy to see WHY counting EVERYONE is critical.

Schools, ERs, hospitals, roads or housing are just some of the many infrastructure items planned and built based on census data.