Young violinist a sumptuous escape for condo residents

Crescente Pérez Errázuriz is a violin virtuoso who was the first to bring music to the condominium side of Key Biscayne during the COVID-19 lockdown. Those living within earshot of Commodore Club South have been graced with the lively, sensuous sounds of Perez’s violin outside their patio doors.

The playing by the recent high school graduate has enthralled residents weekly with serenades that have sustained many during residents’ self-imposed coronavirus confinement.

Crescente is much more than just a talented violinist. He also is a proficient multi-instrumentalist who writes rap-style music, which he performs on his violin. Also, he creates background music for his solo concerts in and around Miami. The Miami Herald has nominated him for their Silver Knight Award in music. And the NBC’s Today Show featured him playing violin on his balcony.

The young impressario’s next adventure – attending FIU, where besides studying marketing and public relations, he will continue his music education. You can enjoy his music and learn more about him on Instagram, at #Crescenteo.

Bravo! Encore!