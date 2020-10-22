Your voice

Village residents offer their endorsements for Village Council candidates

The following are mini- endorsements received from Key Biscayne residents regarding the 2020 Village Council election, where 10 candidates are vying for three open seats. The endorsements are presented in the order in which they were received. To submit an endorsement, email editor@islandernews.com

I wholeheartedly endorse Jennifer Allegra for Key Biscayne Council. I believe that Jennifer is a person of integrity, and her legal and financial regulatory experience at the Florida state level, her boundless energy, and her focused dedication to problem-solving village issues, uniquely qualify her for the work of council. I will proudly vote for Allegra on Nov. 3 and invite voters to do the same.

Ann Reyes

I would like to endorse Matt Bramson. I am a resident of Key Colony. Bramson is a leader we need on the Key Biscayne Village Council. Having worked closely with Bramson for three years on the HOA board, I know first-hand what kind of leader he is. Pragmatic and insightful, Bramson will never avoid hard issues. He is a doer and problem-solver who operates with 1000% integrity. As a communicator, he’s well-spoken, informative and transparent. His ability to distill issues, rise above personal opinions, rhetoric, and political divisiveness while providing accountable leadership with actionable results is what the future of Key Biscayne needs.

Christian Hosford

My good friend Michael Kelly is running for the Key Biscayne Council. I could not think of a more fitting candidate for the position. He is a wonderful young man, with genuine and pure intentions. He is honest, kind, friendly and intelligent. He will provide the council with some much needed youth, while also trusting and listening to his peers in order to provide thoughtful and forward thinking initiatives. As someone who grew up and spent 18 years as a Key Biscayne resident, I can’t think of a better candidate.

Andres Fernandez

I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter. No one is more passionate about Key Biscayne and dedicated to good governance than Jennifer Allegra. The Allegras have been good neighbors and friends on the key for over 10 years. I know her to be a gifted analyst who would, as a council member, be a persuasive advocate for improvements in procedures, including cost saving measures. These skills could be brought to bear with substantial advantage to the Key Biscayne council and community.

Lesley Lewis, loyal reader and longtime key resident.

I am pleased to recommend Michael Kelly for Village Council of Key Biscayne. Michael is a hardworking, compassionate, honest and very intelligent individual. Growing up with Michael in Key Biscayne, one thing that's always stood out about him is how proud and grateful he is for being blessed with growing up in Key Biscayne. Since a young age he’s always looked for ways to give back to his community. He's been an athletics coach, participated in community service, and now looking to participate in Village Council. I believe if given the opportunity, Michael would make a tremendously positive impact to the village, and could assure you that the other council members will quickly recognize how lucky they are to have him on their team.

Javier Poma

I’m endorsing Oscar Sardinas. The first time I met Oscar his palpable passion convinced me that he was the right person to lead the Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation, which we created with one other parent.

Oscar is a dedicated, proactive, compassionate, long time resident of Key Biscayne who will work closely with all parties to continue to build on education to make sure that “No Child is Left Behind.”

He will bring collaboration and oversight to the very important decisions Key Biscayne will face as a Community now and in the future.

I am proud to call Oscar an excellent partner, colleague and friend.

Pierre De Agostini

I am endorsing Oscar Sardinas for Village Council. He builds alliances and synergizes to extract the positive out of most conversations. With this skill set and others, he has been successful in any endeavor he has pursued. As a KB local with a family (two children under age 10), he is passionate about giving back to the KB community in ways that will protect our paradise island for generations to come. He is authentic, resourceful, intelligent and knows how to mitigate polarization of topics. His willingness to learn about what is important to people will benefit the collective goals of the community.

Javier Sardinas

I am proud to endorse Oscar Sardiñas for Village Council. I am honored to call him and his family friends of mine. Oscar and I developed a working relationship, as well, when he reached out for my company, JC Language Consulting, to create the language program for the Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation’s enrichment program. I know Oscar as being passionate and enthusiastic about everything from his family and friends, to his work, the foundation, and especially anything related to improving Key Biscayne. I believe Oscar Sardiñas will do an excellent job as a Village Council member. “If you don’t know, now you know… VOTE FOR O!!!”

Jen Carmody

I have known Mike Kelly since he became my oldest grandson's best friend at the then Key Biscayne Elementary School. I think it is refreshing that he admits he is a “newbie” but willing to learn, and I am sure his legal education will be helpful also. And I agree that his generation should have a voice in our council. But mostly it is his parents’ influence during his upbringing that I am sure will be beneficial to his service if elected. I knew his father personally and professionally. He was one of the most honest, intelligent and common sense people I have known, while also easy going. His mother, upon the death of Mike’s father at an early age, continued that heritage with Mike and all his siblings as a single mother. r your consideration.

Julie S. Alvarez

Jennifer Allegra is my neighbor at Towers of Key Biscayne -- a neighbor who we, the seekers and lovers of transparency, appreciate very much. In front of the association’s management and board, Jennifer has been has been a constant voice of pro-owner respect, efficiency and transparency I definitely believe she will bring the same energy and desire to promote best practices, efficiency and transparency if elected to the village council

Benny R. Guevara

I want to offer my enthusiastic support for Matt Bramson’s candidacy for village council. I’ve known Matt personally since his arrival in KB, and know him to be a diligent, effective, responsible and involved member of our community. A pragmatic and experienced leader, I would entrust Matt as a steward of our village’s future decision making and financial considerations, as I would my own. Matt is the true definition of a citizen statesman.

Néstor Pérez

With great enthusiasm I submit my endorsement of Matt Bramson for village council. Matt is a devout family man with a keen sense of community. A progressive thinker, he has smart ideas for the long-term prosperity of Key Biscayne, and a vision for a sustainable future. Matt is also aware that the council is a representative body. Accordingly, he is also a good listener, considerate of alternative viewpoints, and able to make an informed decision. These are traits that will help the council work together. If you want a representative with a clear vision for the future and grounded in the reality of the day, Matt is the perfect choice.

York M. Flik, Esquire

I am endorsing Matthew Bramson for Key Biscayne Village Council. For years I’ve had the opportunity to interact with Matt both socially and in business, getting to know a committed professional on everything he puts his energy to. Matt has proven to be a competent community leader and I’m certain he is the right person to be our voice on the council.

Ramiro M. Romani

It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Oscar Sardiñas for the Key Biscayne Village Council. Oscar has contributed countless volunteer hours to support our community through his involvement in key initiatives. He has shown that he has the ability, desire and leadership skills to help lead our village forward. Oscar has an excellent background to contribute in serving on council. He is committed to Key Biscayne and qualified to work with other council members and apply decision making for our island paradise. Thank you for your consideration of Oscar Sardiñas for Key Biscayne Village Council.

Sergio Sardiñas

I wish to endorse Michael J. Kelly, a friend and a colleague for 27 years, for village council. He has always been a dependable worker and reliable friend. He is efficient and thorough in whatever task he is given. His willingness to take on tough projects and focus on their completion has amazed everyone lucky to know and work with him. He has excellent leadership qualities, and is also extremely sociable and personable. Michael solves conflicts with ease and handles situations tactfully. He is a hard worker and consistently encourages and motivates others. For this reason, I strongly recommend Michael J. Kelly for Village Council.

Carolina A. Alvarez

I’m writing to endorse Oscar Sardinas for Key Biscayne council member. I’ve known Oscar since 1989 and feel confident that he’d be an amazing member if elected. Team building, listening and empathizing are some of Oscar’s strong suits. I’m positive he’d employ these attributes as a council member. Being a lifelong Key Rat, I know my island would be well served with this fantastic person in office. Thank you and vote for O!

Bernardo Lucena

I am voting for Frank Caplan for Council because I know that he will work tirelessly to achieve the projects that are needed to further improve our village.Frank has been doing this since even before we formed our own local government. Please vote for Frank and he will continue to work for you.

Michael Kahn

I serve with Matt Bramson on the Key Colony HOA Board of Directors. He is a well-informed, intelligent, hard worker who will make an excellent member of the village council.

Howard Fallon

The Hoxsie family is pleased to endorse Michael J Kelly. We have known him since he was five years old, and from that early on we saw in him determination and hard work in everything he ventured into. Michael rose up from difficult times with courage, and he became a responsible, dedicated young man. His love for this community and the fresh point of view he will bring to the council, makes him an ideal choice.

Maria Silva

Louisa Conway thoroughly understands our council-manager form of government. She has studied our charter and budget. She has shown her leadership abilities as president of the Key Colony HOA. She was one of the first to recognize the problems of the proposed $100 million bond. Louisa is a very intelligent hard working candidate who loves KeyBiscayne. She believes our council should be inclusive and represent all the residents of Key Biscayne. I am honored to endorse Louisa Conway as a candidate for our Village Council.

Betty Sime Conroy

In the years I have known Oscar Sardinas, he has shown that he is a dedicated family man who holds his friends, family and neighbors in the highest regard. I have learned of his passion for the environment, giving back to his community, and always working to add value to any circumstance. Oscar has dedicated countless hours to community service and has shown that through respect and collaboration anything is possible. I believe that Key Biscayne would be in excellent hands. Oscar would foster financial and resilient well-being of the community and work diligently to uphold the cultural and small community spirit Key Biscayne is known for.

Vince Lago, Vice Mayor Coral Gables

I think Matt Bramson would be an excellent addition to the Village Council. He has a unique ability to listen to others and synthesize issues down to their core elements. I believe this would help to keep the meetings on track and moving forward. Matt has been contributing to the community in several capacities for at least the last decade. His work on the Vision 2040 committee means he has a good working knowledge of the issues confronting our village and he will be able to hit the ground running.

Jan Dillow

It is my pleasure to endorse Jennifer Allegra for our Key Biscayne Village Council. Jennifer’s background as a lawyer, a state regulator, and as an environmentalist provides an excellent preparation to serve on our council. Jennifer cares about process, transparency and fiscal responsibility for our government. Jennifer’s intelligence, honesty and drive to do the right thing are outstanding qualities. She immediately saw the serious problems with the $100 million bond referendum. Jennifer truly loves Key Biscayne. We are lucky to have such a highly capable young woman willing to serve on our council.

Betty Sime Conroy

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Frank Caplan for over 20 years. I worked with him as vice mayor when he was mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne. Frank is personable and has excellent judgment. He would be a refreshing change from the infighting that has taken place in the council. He listens to all points of view and wants to build consensus to get things done. I think he can bring civility and help the council come together to make Key Biscayne an even better place to live. I endorse him wholeheartedly. To complete your ballot, I also endorse Brett Moss and Allison McCormick.

Michael Kelly (the original)

Our village is lucky to have someone with business accomplishments, personal integrity and excellent reputation willing to serve our village. Armando Chapelli represents the American dream. He and his family came to the U.S. in 1960 with very little money or knowledge of English. Through hard work and determination, he became a successful and respected businessman. Armando believes in fiscal accountability and transparency. He immediately recognized the serious problems with the $100 million bond referendum. Armando loves Key Biscayne and wants to see excellence in our government. This is a person who gets things done! I enthusiastically endorse Armando Chapelli for our Village Council!

Betty Sime Conroy

I endorse Allison McCormick, Brett Moss and Frank Caplan for Village Council. While I believe that several candidates have the skills to guide this community over the next four years, these three also have the experience we need at this time to succeed. The GO Bonds, which I very much support, gives us a better financing tool to advance critically needed resiliency and sustainability projects. McCormick, Moss and Caplan have the knowledge to move quickly onto the work to be done. I hope you join me in supporting their candidacies and vote for them on November 3.

Mike Davey

I urge my fellow neighbors in the village to vote for Jennifer Allegra, Armando Chapelli and Luisa Lincoln Conway. During the candidate forums these three candidates exhibited intelligence, independence of thought, maturity, and professional and fiscal responsibility. Allegra is an attorney with a background in securities regulation. Chapelli has run several large businesses. Conway has experience as a lobbyist in Washington. All have challenged the village to enact best practices. They know what this village needs to be its best self. In these perilous times, Key Biscayne needs leaders who can represent the interests of the island and are not afraid to make tough decisions.

Mairelys Martinez Segurola

Please vote Caplan, Moss and McCormick for the future of Key Biscayne. Their combined experience, proven leadership and commitment to community is exactly what we need moving forward. Participating and getting it right in 2020 is crucial for the future of our vVillage. We are one island. Please vote accordingly.

Carolyn Koslen

Islander News will continue publishing residents’ mini- endorsements in our Oct. 29 issue. To send your endorsement, email editor@islandernews.com. Maximum 100 words. Endorsements will be edited for length.