The 5 p.m. update from the Health Department now shows “Key Biscayne” with 42 confirmed cases and zip code 33149 with 43 cases.

In his daily video address, Village Mayor Mike Davey encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing some kind of mask when out in public. Davey added “the CDC recommends it.” He also mentioned that Winn Dixie was hiring. Those interested should call KB Store Manager Jose Llanes at 786-488-1414.

COVID19 outbreak data by the numbers as of Monday evening.

Total number of cases in Florida – 13,629 and 254 deaths

New projections by the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations pegs the peak for Florida to happen on April 21

Miami-Dade County reported 4,671 and reporting 41 deaths and 283 hospitalized

Broward County number of confirmed cases now is at 2,076

US number of cases climbed to 362,759 with 10,689 deaths

Globally, the number of cases now stands at 1,341,907 and over 74,000 dead

In a Monday news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said they will try and process 80,000 applications this week. The challenge is the state system has a backlog of 560,000+ applications.

Over 62,000 Floridians filed for unemployment Sunday alone. There are probably thousands of other people who have been unable to apply due to the state’s website issues.

This could result in Floridians waiting weeks for unemployment checks, state officials said.