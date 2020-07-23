Zoning code discussion addresses resiliency concerns

A July 16 virtual community forum was a chance for the Key Biscayne officials to hear the community’s vision on what amendments to the village zoning code would benefit the village’s resilience, sustainability and aesthetics.

The forum addressed only single-family home issues, and Vice Mayor Brett Moss opened the meeting by noting that village codes, in some cases, “do not reflect the community.”

Village Manager Andrea Agha said the changes will center on four areas: scriber errors, clarification of language, text needing clarification, and “where the magic happens,” consideration of code changes for sea level rise and resiliency.

During the session, Moss proposed provisions to require rainwater cisterns on some properties, pervious driveways, incentives for solar home renovations, and raising lot elevations.

“The feedback will be factored into the material we provide to the council at public hearings and a workshop,’’ said Agha.