Zoo Miami to open Monday, June 1 with restrictions to keep the humans distant from each other

Zoo Miami will reopen to visitors on June 1 with limited capacity and safety requirements that have been laid out by the “New Normal” guidelines from Miami-Dade County, the state Health Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There will be a daily limited capacity to ensure social distancing. Guests must pre-purchase tickets online. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction. In addition, guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering to enter Zoo Miami.

To limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters will now be available online here, with limited quantities available, and sanitized after every use. Indoor buildings will be open at half the normal capacity. To minimize contact between guests and animals, the following experiences will remain closed: animal feedings (camel, giraffe, parrot, and rhino), playgrounds, rides (carousel, Lostman’s River Boat Rides, paddle boats), water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street, Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission, $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax, should be purchased online.

Zoo Miami Members must reserve free tickets in advance here. Children under two and parking are FREE. Zoo Miami’s hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m.