Zoomers on a mission to assist self-quarantined elderly with grocery deliveries

Young people looking to fill a COVID-19 need in lightning speed nationwide have resulted in Zoomers to Boomers (ZTB), a group now recruiting local volunteers for free grocery deliveries to elderly and others in Key Biscayne.

Formed only about a month ago, the non-profit organization started in Santa Barbara, CA, and has now grown to 20 cities in India, Ireland and the US. The Miami location is the third U.S. operation.

The founder and president of ZTB is Danny Goldberg, whose father is an emergency room doctor. Goldberg is a friend and former water polo teammate of Kyle Pearson, of Key Biscayne. Pearson now heads up deliveries for Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

Zoomers is a term for members of Generation Z, or those born between 1995 and 2015.

“When (Danny) told me about what he and his friends were doing in Santa Barbara to help during this health crisis, I knew I wanted to join up and start a branch in Miami,” Pearson said. “Honestly, when I told a few friends and my brother about Zoomers, they were excited to volunteer. Those who are at greater risk for catching COVID-19 should not have to worry about venturing out for groceries or essentials right now.

“Zoomers are happy to help, and the recipients are so grateful!” he said, adding that the local group thought “this would be a great way to help in our community. None of us are looking for any special credit or recognition. We are just trying to do our part.’’

Recipients reimburse the organization for the groceries at the time of delivery, using Venmo, check or cash. The groceries can also be prepaid. No delivery fee or tips are necessary. Any order made before 5 p.m. will be delivered within the next two business days. Deliveries, a maximum of one per week, are not made on Sundays.

Safety precautions include volunteers wearing a mask and gloves, recipients being provided gloves and disinfectant for wiping down money. Recipients are advised to clean their groceries as they get them home.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey is a fan of the initiative.

“I love to hear that sort of stuff that people are looking out for one another,” he said. “It’s a great idea. We have a segment of our population that is shut in. I think it’s great that people are trying to do what they can for others. It’s people helping people. That’s what we’re supposed to do,’’

For more information including details for both recipients and volunteers, visit the organization's website

If you are a Zoomer, and want to volunteer to help in Key Biscayne, you may apply here.

You can also reach out to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which has volunteers available to offer assistance for at-home residents in need.