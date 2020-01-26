Peggy Goodman, a beloved Matron of Key Biscayne, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, just 25 days short of her 101st birthday.

All who knew Peggy are invited to attend a Service and Celebration of Life gathering at 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Rd. There will be food to follow in the church community room, where we can all share memories of Peggy. The American Legion Auxiliary is coordinating the arrangements of the Service/Celebration of Life.

Peggy was born Dec. 28, 1918 in Norfolk, VA. At the start of World War II, she moved with her mother to Miami Beach. In 1947, she met the love of her love life, Max. They married and relocated to Waukegan, IL, where Max’s parents had a home furnishing business. Peggy longed for the beach and Max promised they would return one day. Twenty eight years later (1975), Max retired and they relocated to Key Biscayne.

They loved living the beach life, socializing with their friends, acting in the Calusa Playhouse, playing tennis, participating in the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, and playing bridge and mahjong.

First and foremost, Peggy was an active member of the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary, where she will always be remembered for bringing in more new members than anyone else. Peggy later joined Key Biscayne Travel as a travel agent, which opened the doors for her to travel all over the world. They truly became “Village People” and loved every moment!

Petite and auburn-haired with a knock-out smile, Peggy credited her enduring friendships, for her long and happy life. She always said,“Friendships are the most important thing in the world to me. Each one is like a thread in the tapestry of my life”.

Her husband, Max proceeded Peggy in death. They had three children and two grandchildren.