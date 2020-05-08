Leonard Samuel Sommer, M.D., formerly of Key Biscayne, Fla., died on March 26, 2020, at home in Connecticut.

He was born on July 3, 1924, in Springfield, Mass., to Nathan & Jennie (Turbiner) Sommer. He attended Yale University and Columbia P&S, served in the U.S. Public Health Service, and trained in cardiac catheterization in Boston when the field was in its infancy.

He joined the University of Miami School of Medicine faculty in 1956. There, he was a key member of the team that spearheaded studies into the use of clot-busting drugs to open up blood vessels in heart attack patients, years before this became the standard of care; he also founded and directed the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory in the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital cardiology program for nearly 20 years. “He was above all a physician-scientist and an innovator,” said Alexandre Ferreira, M.D. Later he became more interested in clinical care. “He was a superb and compassionate physician who exemplified the very best of his profession,” said Rafael Sequeira, M.D. “He trained countless medical students, residents, and cardiac fellows.” Added Robert Myerburg, M.D., “Len was a committed and talented physician who has been missed at the University of Miami since his retirement in 1998.”

Dr. Sommer was predeceased by his first wife, Miriam; his second wife, Anita; and his brother, Allen (Shirley). He is survived by two daughters from his first marriage, Babette and Annie (David); a niece, Marlene (Kevin); and other family members. He is also survived by stepchildren Wayne and Wendy (Robert) and Wendy’s five children and eight grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his medical skills and for his generosity, warmth, and beautiful smile.