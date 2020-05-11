Marino Lopez-Blanco was a delightful gentleman who will be missed

We will miss Marino Lopez-Blanco.

For those of us who had the privilege and honor of knowing and spending time with Marino, he will be greatly missed!His delightful sense of humor, keen intellect and generosity of spirit made him a true gentleman in every sense of the word.

My dear friend and his devoted wife, Tilky, made sure that his last years and days were special for him by keeping him active and engaged in the community, along with his many friends and relatives who visited with them when he could no longer comfortably get out and about.

We love you Marino and treasure our times together with you.

We also send our love and condolences to Tilky, his son Corey and the rest of his family, who share our love for him.

Allene Nicholson