On Village Council KBCF special meeting

COÑÓOOOO … are we still in Key Biscayne or have we moved to Castro’s gulag in Guanabacoa?

Yes, the Key Biscayne Foundation is a beacon in our Village "representing the best of our community: people coming together to do good."

Yes, Melissa McCaughan White, its executive director is the most capable, honest and professional individual we could have hoped to find to manage the Foundation.

Yes, Council member Ignacio Segurola's indignant comments regarding the relationship between the Village and the Foundation at the budget workshop on June 18th were inappropriate.

But was the three hour public and televised circus rebuke at the Village Council on July 2nd necessary?

--Marilyn Borroto