Admiring the power of the Islander News to present goals that inspire our community

I am moved to write this commentary after reading the Islander News editorial in the Dec. 26, 2019 edition. The article, written by Publisher Justo Rey, presented the newspaper’s 2020 coverage goals and what they saw as their function in this island community.

With emphasis, I express my admiration for Justo and this newspaper.

The Islander News first became a reality when, in the early days of our community, some Key Biscayne residents saw the need for a locally-focused newspaper that concentrated on the news of the island. I must mention a dear friend, the glorious Anne Owens, who helped guide the Islander News from 1966 to 2015. I hope my incomplete historical reference is forgiven by those with a more complete recollection, but my goal is to give credit to all the visionaries who contributed to the creation of this weekly treasure covering, as their slogan says, “The life and times of Key Biscayne.”

My hope, and that of the many Key Biscayners I routinely confer with, is that the Islander News will continue to be the same beacon of news under Justo’s guidance.

When Anne Owens sold the Islander News to American Hometown Publishing back in 2015, some of us worried about the local paper being in the hands of a company hundreds of miles away. Shortly after the purchase by AHP, Donna Dickie took over as publisher. Later, she was replaced by Justo, who proved he could listen to advice from island residents.

Justo has worked hard to show all Key Biscayners his sincere desire to fit in -- and that he understands the paper’s responsibility to provide quality coverage that this community deserves.

Since Justo and his team purchased the Islander last year, I have observed his intent to, with relentless effort, be a friendly face in the community, supporting local causes while learning about the nuances of the island we call home. I now see Justo as one of us and, with our participation, the Islander News will continue to perform at the high standards we expect from our local newspaper.

I have seen Justo grow in his understanding of our community. I know he comprehends our demands for a quality Islander News. We need to continue to challenge the Islander team to deliver what we expect, but also to support their efforts. My suggestion to Key Biscayners is to do both.

Justo’s 2020 article told us plenty about his big heart. The issues covered: 1) Under Let’s talk KB, “2020; set goals that ensure a fresh new start”; 2 ) Under KB Sports Report, “After 10 years Tri4kidz continues”; 3 ) Under Q and A, “Melissa White Discusses the Foundation”; 4 ) “Key Biscayne music students helping others”; 5) “Micro-resolutions help people recharge their lives”.

These stories showed Justo’s love for the thoughts and activities of Key Biscayner residents

In a community like ours, the list of issues can be long. In a self-governed municipality, politics are important. And on a precious island like ours, environmental concerns are an essential consideration. And much more. But it is up to us to tell Justo what we want to see published.

I have observed the impressive capability of Justo to give our community a quality Islander News. I recommend we should regularly communicate to him our ideas and and trust how he covers all Village matters. He is our friend.