Advice on aging. Alive and staying well: Sex and the single senior

Alive and staying well: Sex and the single senior

Simply because we look old doesn’t mean that fantasies of throbbing members and wet flowers are gone. In fact, STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) abound in “senior communities.” Today, there are creams and pills to assist both sexes in “love making,” and lets face it, if sex feels good why wouldn’t you keep having it?!?

Women seniors joke of men going from door to door with a Viagra erection. They don’t always ejacualte, but the “member” receives a lot of attention from willing wet flowers! A favorite story is of an elderly woman who called the nurse because she thought she was having a heart attack. The nurse told her it was an orgasm! The clue? The woman was NOT in pain.

The hard part for medical personnel is reminding seniors about safe sex. The good news? You won’t get pregnant. The bad news? If you have multiple partners (no judgment) the risk of STDs increases. So, use a condom.

The bottom line about sex and seniors is: its all good. In fact, more seniors today are having sex than ever before. In a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine those between the ages of 57-75 had a 50% rate of regular sex; those between 75 and 85 had a 33% rate.

Remember one thing when it comes to sex as you get older, “use it or lose it.” Here are the benefits of seniors having sex:

Improves sleep.

Eases stress.

Is considered exercise (but don’t give up the treadmill).

Lowers the risk of heart attacks because it keeps estrogen and testosterone levels in balance.

Boosts the libido.

Keeps the immune system strong.

Improves women’s bladder control.

And you feel good!

There is one little caveat -- you should be fit. All the research discusses how important it is to keep your heart and mind working through exercise. This does not mean running 10Ks, but it does mean walking two or three miles 3 or 4 times a week. One thought – do it with your partner or a wannabe partner.

The way I see it, walking, sweat, sex – all are good for your blood pressure and heart. And to all women reading this, please note that our health benefits significantly more than men’s from a rewarding sexual relationship (or two) because of the beneficial effects of the female sex hormones released during orgasm.

About Frances.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com