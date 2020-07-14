Carefully consider options when caring for elderly loved ones

It is not easy to watch as a loved one begins to decline. Many of my clients are just beginning the process when I meet them. They know they can’t do their finances or household chores, but they are hesitant to let it go. Eight times out of 10 I am brought in by another attorney, a Power of Attorney, or trusted friend.

The truth is it’s easier to have a third person do some of the heavy lifting, although I didn’t know that when I navigated through the “senior morass” with Mom and Dad. As a consequence, we had moments where they weren’t very happy with me. The same thing has happened with clients – my wonderful 87-year-old fought me tooth and nail when I told her she had to move from her home of 50 years to an Assisted Living Center. She’s now been there 11 months and, other than being lonely because of the lockdown, has regained her feistiness and love of song. PHEW!

If you choose to do it yourself here are a few tips, with a caveat: Remember, your loved ones are seniors who added value to your life and should be treated with honor and respect. If you don’t feel that way, hire an attorney.

TIPS:

- Pay attention to the basics. Are your loved ones showering regularly? Are they having regular meals? Are they taking their medication on a timely basis? If not, it's time to make decisions on how to move forward.

- Accept your role. No one else can do it with love so embrace it and consider it an honor. Remember, they gave you life ... and no matter what, you’re here because of them. You will need to be persuasive, patient loving and assertive. Have a “plan” and allow them to participate in creating it, but know the solution before you begin the process.

- Prepare all the financial and legal documents. Take the helm of your loved one’s finances and health. Make yourself, your sibling, or a trusted advisor a signatory on their checking accounts. Have a Power of Attorney for both financial and medical decisions. This must be done before they lose their testamentary capacity. If this isn’t done while there is still testamentary capacity, everything will be much more difficult and costly.

You have three options as to how to care for your loved ones:

• You care for your parents yourself

• You hire someone to care for your parents

• You allow them to enter a facility

These alternatives all have pluses and minuses. Most decisions are based on finances and all you can do is your best.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com