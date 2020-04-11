#letstalkkb

These past three weeks have been, without a doubt, among the most difficult and scary events I have witnessed. And it seems likely the difficulties will extend into the months ahead. With the uncertainty, quarantine, fragility of health and unfortunate deaths, it seems like we are stuck in a bad movie-- and we all just want to change the channel.

Amid all of the changes we are experiencing, a healthy and positive attitude is of the utmost importance. Thus the title of this column, Could Covid-19 be a good thing?

I come from a family where no matter the difficulty being faced, we twist it into a positive and face it together. Now, this philosophy can be the difference between your small business surviving or not, finding patience with your kids, or even staying healthy versus falling ill. With a positive approach toward this “new normal” you’d be surprised how much you can grow and adapt.

This pandemic might just force us out of our comfort zones. It might have us prove to ourselves that we can do and be more than we have been.

Besides the changes and challenges we face individually, there is also an “us” involved. Coronavirus has already brought some humanity back into our lives, which is certainly a positive twist. Look at what’s happening all around the world. Families are spending quality time together without distraction. Food establishments are donating food to healthcare providers. Teachers are diving into the digital world so their students continue to receive quality education, virtually. The list goes on.

My husband’s family lives in Milan, Italy. They stop every day to sing in unison from their balconies, and clap for the doctors and nurses during shift changes. This is the world that I want to live in! If we all find compassion and empathy again, the word will come out of this crisis better than we have been in a long time.

In my line of work I receive positive posts and messages every day. Yesterday I saw one that really stuck with me. It was written on a subway wall in China and read: “We can’t return to normal, because the normal that we had was precisely the problem.”

All of a sudden there is enough medicine to go around. Payments can be postponed so we don’t suffer. Giant corporations give back in major ways to their communities. We can scale back so our environment isn’t strained.

With all that we have, shouldn’t this have been our “normal” already?

This is why I say the COVD-19 crisis can morph into a positive -- one we need for ourselves, our families, even future generations. Humanity may find its way back to the roots of kindness, respect, generosity and more. It starts with each of us finding our balance, developing a positive attitude, and sharing that attitude with those close to us.

Meditate to calm your mind. Exercise to alleviate stress. Get creative to bring laughter into your home. And count your blessings every second of every day. Shift your attitude to a positive every opportunity that you have. You’re not stuck at home, you are safe at home. You’re not bored, you have books, games and TV to entertain yourself. You are not alone, because we have each other -- and together there is nothing that we can’t do.

Special note: I am now offering free virtual coaching sessions for new clients. With our lives being turned upside down, having a friendly guide to help navigate your “new normal” may be an asset for you and your family. Just reach out by calling (786) 405-3073.