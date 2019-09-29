Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia, is a bit like “mental illness.” We lower our voice when we mention that someone in our family or “circle” has been diagnosed. Further, we take dementia as a given – that we will succumb to it as we grow older. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In today’s world, the majority of dementia sufferers are 80 and over. Early onset Alzheimer’s is rare, but it exits. A dementia diagnosis does not mean that you lose your memory overnight. It is a gradual disease that happens over years, not days.

The toughest part of a dementia diagnosis is how one is treated – by their doctors, friends and family. Research shows that once a patient has been diagnosed with dementia many doctors ignore the patient’s complaints. To be clear, when dementia begins, forgetfulness is the exception not the rule.

As she neared 80, mom would occasionally say something that had no bearing on the issue at hand. The three kids and dad would look at each other and think, “she’s even nuttier than we thought” or we would call it a “senior moment.” The best example was when we took her skydiving on her 80th birthday. I and two of her grandchildren accompanied her on this adventure. We went through all of the preparation, including the video where they talk about death as an improbable but possible outcome of the jump. The one constant instruction emphasized to everyone was to look out at the horizon - not look down.

At 15,000 feet the door opens and it’s time to go. Mom is first, I’m second. I note there’s a bit of a kerfuffle, but off she goes! Back on the ground mom has a huge smile on her face. She is thrilled and we all celebrate.

Watching the video of the event we see what the kerfuffle was about -- mom, contrary to her instructions, looked down. You can see in her face that she was thinking, “What the hell am I doing here?” She grabbed the bars over the door and wouldn’t let go! Talk about a senior moment – the poor woman had been enjoying her plane ride until she figured out that to land she had to jump! The rest of her birthday went without a hitch and she basked in the glory of turning 80 and skydiving!

It took about a few more years for mom’s dementia to take over her life. The kids had to become involved for our father’s sake – his stress had caused him to lose 15 pounds. But, up until that point, Mom was there ... sometimes. Treating her with the respect she deserved was paramount. I fired one of her doctors, who would yell at her as if she couldn’t hear. I sued the Memory Care Unit for not only allowing her to escape, but for not realizing it until the police brought her back. Mom was still smart (that’s how she escaped). She simply had no memory. It didn’t take away from who she was.

I caution everyone to remember that dementia does not mean the person is not there. You still need to listen. You need to forgive when they mutter inappropriate thing. You need to treat them as you wish to be treated.

As for thinking we might be next, studies show that if you exercise, keep your blood pressure stable, eat right and don’t smoke, there is an excellent chance to live life without dementia. It’s a lifestyle choice – you decide.