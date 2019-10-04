Obvious praise and critical observations

My wife Karen and I just returned from a few days in Milan, Italy. In that fabulous city at the ‘’Teatro Alla Scala‘’ is where the highest quality performances of Italian opera can be enjoyed, and we were fascinated by “Rigoletto” composed by Giuseppe Verdi.

But neither the pleasant company of Italian friends nor the magnificent and powerful scenes of the opera separated our thoughts for too long from the pleasures of our life in Key Biscayne, or from our deep interest in community issues.

Actually, a conversation with some Italian friends is what inspired the title for this commentary. When discussing the opera, they noted the significant appreciation the opera requires, mentioning attentive judgment that includes “obvious praise and critical observations.”

That comment made me think about how I would judge the five-hour Key Biscayne Council performance, also known as “The first Budget Hearing,’ that I saw September 10 before leaving for Italy. For sure that performance qualified for “obvious praise” for our elected Village council, as well as some “critical observations.”

Since I was away from home, I put thoughts about judging the council’s budget hearing out of my mind. But I knew full well that upon our return to the island there would be many conversations to be had with fellow Key Biscayners regarding their impressions about that hearing. We were also looking forward to seeing the second budget hearing on September 24.

Knowing I could also count on reading the Islander News’ for a complete report of that meeting, I was looking forward to writing this commentary about the FY2020 budget approval process.

I have not presented praise or criticism of the September 10 hearing as I was only able to watch part of it on TV. Somehow our transmission was interrupted, just when a loud discussion between two council members was taking place. For a minute, I thought the hearing had been cancelled and I turned my attention to personal matters. Eventually, the image returned and I was left with a feeling that I had missed something important.

But from what I hear from fellow Key Biscayners who watched the agitated interaction, they unanimously express that the thing had been a most unfortunate discussion that did not benefit the Village or anybody in particular. Plus it should have never happened.

In this commentary, my intention was to present a concise analysis of the second budget hearing, but after listening to the complex and reasonably focused council deliberations I feel I should judge their performance only with praise, and without critical observation.

So let’s move forward as a unified Village, respecting the way our elected officials guide our community, making sure their policy decisions and their direction is strictly followed by the Village Manager.

Our next Village election is set for November of 2020. This will once again provide us an opportunity to elect representatives who with firm hand will uphold the essential principles stated in our charter.

We are governed by a council and manager form of government. We must all work hard to maintain the principles that, for 28 years, have assured our continued success, our peace of mind and our wonderful Key Biscayne way of life.

NOTE: Llorente was a member of the Village Council from 1993 – 1996.