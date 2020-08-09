Hydroxychloroquine not a good option to prevent post-op virus infection

Dear Dr. Kelly:

I am having cosmetic surgery next week and I am thinking about taking Hydroxychloroquine this week in preparation. I am afraid that the stress of surgery may cause me to get COVID-19 and I want to do everything to prevent that. I saw where President Trump took the drug. Do you think my plan is a good idea?

Dr. Kelly: While I understand your concern, the short answer is No, please don’t take Hydroxychloroquine before your upcoming cosmetic surgery. First of all, there is absolutely no proof that Hydroxychloroquine, with or without Azathioprine, is helpful to prevent or treat COVID-19. A recent study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that in 504 patients treated for COVID-19, none of these medications helped treat the virus at all. This was double blinded, placebo-controlled study, which means that neither the patients nor doctors knew who was being treated with placebo vs the drugs. That is the strongest type of study that can be done and provides convincing evidence that these drugs don’t work to treat COVID 19. If they don’t work to treat an active infection, it is extremely unlikely that they will prevent an infection after your surgery.

It is also known that these drugs can cause an irregular heartbeat in some patients, and that tendency was seen in the study discussed in the New England Journal of Medicine. So, not only are Hydroxychloroquine and Azathioprine not helpful to prevent coronavirus, they may put you at greater risk for an irregular heartbeat, which can be a significant problem. The bottom line is that these drugs don’t help and may cause unnecessary risks. With any surgery, ask your surgeon before taking any medicine on your own. Cosmetic surgery can be safely done during the pandemic, but you have to follow your surgeon’s directions to the letter, no matter what a politician recommends.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.